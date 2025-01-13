Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After Blackpool Police issued a warning against people dangerously risking their lives to walk across frozen Stanley Park lake, the public has responded. By Sumaiya Motara

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After police received numerous calls about people dangerously risking their lives to walk across frozen Stanley Park lake, authorities encouraged people who witnessed any such actions to call 999 immediately - but not to attempt a rescue.

Thrill seekers attempting this walk could drown or suffer hypothermia as the ice is “too thin to hold the weight of a human”, said the Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows the deaths of four boys in December 2022 after they plunged into a frozen lake in Solihull, West Midlands - risking their lives and the lives of first responders who only just got out of the ice in time.

Police have warned people not to go on the frozen lake at Stanley Park in Blackpool | National World

The warning from Blackpool Police has prompted members of the public to complain about risk-takers wasting police time, with Rebecca Carlsson saying people are “taking away resources from other services which may have a genuine emergency”.

Agreeing with this, David Muncaster said: “Any injured parties should pay for the emergency services out of their own pocket.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many commenters complained about families allowing their dogs onto the frozen lake, risking the lives of their beloved pets. Jen Moody shockingly saw “a family throwing a ball for their dog onto the lake”.

However, some members of the public criticised the Police for their hard-lined advice, with Anton Morely saying, “you could probably walk across the lake without getting your nose wet”.

Others pointed out the ice is thinner now than it was decades ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Ramsden said: “Years ago when we had hard winters - I am talking 1960s - the ice would be four or five inches thick and you could stand on it. It is dangerous now as it's iced over but only thin and you will go through it.”

The frozen lake at Stanley Park in Blackpool | Luke Patrick

This has prompted the public to call for official strategies such as breaking the ice around the edges to stop people getting on, and teaching children ice-safety at schools.

This would prevent risks and fatalities, highlighted by Sharon Wade who said: “Many, many years ago my brother did this. He was very lucky as a man helped him. People need to remember that you don't come up at the same place you went under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a seriously dangerous thing to do. Do not walk on frozen ponds - you can die.”

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad