I saw someone risking their beloved dog’s life on Blackpool’s frozen Stanley Park lake

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
After Blackpool Police issued a warning against people dangerously risking their lives to walk across frozen Stanley Park lake, the public has responded. By Sumaiya Motara

After police received numerous calls about people dangerously risking their lives to walk across frozen Stanley Park lake, authorities encouraged people who witnessed any such actions to call 999 immediately - but not to attempt a rescue.

Thrill seekers attempting this walk could drown or suffer hypothermia as the ice is “too thin to hold the weight of a human”, said the Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This follows the deaths of four boys in December 2022 after they plunged into a frozen lake in Solihull, West Midlands - risking their lives and the lives of first responders who only just got out of the ice in time.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Police have warned people not to go on the frozen lake at Stanley Park in BlackpoolPolice have warned people not to go on the frozen lake at Stanley Park in Blackpool
Police have warned people not to go on the frozen lake at Stanley Park in Blackpool | National World

The warning from Blackpool Police has prompted members of the public to complain about risk-takers wasting police time, with Rebecca Carlsson saying people are “taking away resources from other services which may have a genuine emergency”.

Agreeing with this, David Muncaster said: “Any injured parties should pay for the emergency services out of their own pocket.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many commenters complained about families allowing their dogs onto the frozen lake, risking the lives of their beloved pets. Jen Moody shockingly saw “a family throwing a ball for their dog onto the lake”.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

However, some members of the public criticised the Police for their hard-lined advice, with Anton Morely saying, “you could probably walk across the lake without getting your nose wet”.

Others pointed out the ice is thinner now than it was decades ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Ramsden said: “Years ago when we had hard winters - I am talking 1960s - the ice would be four or five inches thick and you could stand on it. It is dangerous now as it's iced over but only thin and you will go through it.”

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

The frozen lake at Stanley Park in BlackpoolThe frozen lake at Stanley Park in Blackpool
The frozen lake at Stanley Park in Blackpool | Luke Patrick

This has prompted the public to call for official strategies such as breaking the ice around the edges to stop people getting on, and teaching children ice-safety at schools.

This would prevent risks and fatalities, highlighted by Sharon Wade who said: “Many, many years ago my brother did this. He was very lucky as a man helped him. People need to remember that you don't come up at the same place you went under.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is a seriously dangerous thing to do. Do not walk on frozen ponds - you can die.”

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

Related topics:BlackpoolPolicefirst personLove YourLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice