They described it as panto meets cirque. And Blackpool Gazette editor Vanessa Sims reveals it didn't disappoint.

Boy George arrived on stage to huge applause, in a life size galleon wearing his trademark eyeliner and huge hat.

It's fair to say many of the youngsters in the crowd at Blackpool's WInter Gardens didn't know who he was but it didn't stop them buying into his evil Captain Hook persona.

And what they didn't know - their parents certainly did.

The big budget extravaganza adaptation of J.M Barrie's much loved tale Peter Pan was definitely a crowd pleaser.

Peter Pan - aka Blackpool's very own Jordan Conway - was fabulous.

Boy George as Captain Hook in Peter Pan at Blackpool WInter Gardens

He was funny, slapstick and engaging. And his aerial acrobatics were very impressive.

Wendy, was also brilliant. Her rendition of 'My heart will go on' while being attacked with shaving foam and cream pies was faultless.

I enjoyed how the stars interacted with the audience and the cackles of laughter from the young crowd was nothing short of heart warming.

I have to say I was shocked to hear Boy George was to appear in Peter Pan. But any fears I had were alayed when he took to the stage.

He warmed into his role and as he came to belt out Karma Chameleon - it was clear to see he was in his element.

The show featured cirque performers, dazzling aerial stunts, and most impressively a giant battle where the audience throws cannonballs at Hook and his ship.

The young audience were thrilled to get their hands on the cannonballs and many took aim at Captain Hook, who took it all in his stride.

Boy George performs boy Karma Chameleon on stage at Blackpool Winter Gardens in Peter Pan

The show is at the Winter Gardens until Sunday and is brought to the resort by the producers of Elf a Christmas Spectacular.

If you a looking for a heartwarming evening or afternoon of fun - then I would definitely recommend this show for you.

Tickets are available from the Winter Gardens box office at wintergardensblackpool.co.uk or on 0844 770 0593 from £23.50.

Shows start at 7pm with a Saturday Matinee at 2pm and a Sunday Matinee at 1pm.