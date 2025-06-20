I saw a magpie get shot on my roof and it terrified me

Outrage after Magpie shot dead on Kenilworth rooftop in broad daylight.

Residents in the Kenilworth area have been left shaken and upset after a magpie was reportedly shot and killed on the roof of a family home, prompting concerns over public safety and the legality of firing air rifles in residential areas.

The incident, which took place during the day while families were outside enjoying the warm weather was witnessed by a local woman and her stepdaughter. The bird was allegedly shot by someone nearby with the body landing on the extension roof of a local residents home.

A local resident who witnessed it happen, Mandy Hobbs, said: “To the evil people who just shot and killed a magpie on my daughter’s roof round Kenilworth area, I hope you’re pleased with yourself! You’ve just traumatised me and my stepdaughter who saw it happen.”

Another local resident described the situation as ‘absolutely disgusting,’ highlighting the danger of using firearms so close to homes where people, including children were outside at the time, she said: “Absolutely disgusting! This is currently on my extension that I now have to sort. Who would be shooting in gardens where it’s red hot and people are sat out. It’s dangerous and upset neighbours that saw it happen. It’s clearly someone close to us.”

The incident was reported to the authorities. While magpies are not a protected species and can legally be culled under certain conditions there are strict rules about how and where this can be done. Use of an air rifle in a residential area especially in a way that puts people or property at risk, may breach safety laws.

A spokesperson confirmed the report has been logged with the rural policing team. Although the killing of the magpie may not be illegal under wildlife protection laws, discharging a firearm unsafely in a populated area could still warrant investigation.

Residents have called for increased awareness and responsibility regarding air rifle use and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Another local resident said: “I just wish we knew who did it so they could take responsibility.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the local police.