If you’re the kind of person who dreams of waking up to a purring cat at your feet and falling asleep after a retro gaming session, the newly opened Cavendish Cat and Gaming House in Blackpool might be your dream destination.

Launched by couple Chloe Cheetham, 27, and Jordan Leak in early 2024 this quirky guesthouse combines feline therapy with tech-savvy fun, and it’s already attracting attention for its unique concept.

A man cave with a ladies touch, a stay here can appeal to anybody - this is a home away from home.

Co-owner Chloe said: “We’ve always loved cats and gaming. We wanted to create a space where people could unwind with both - a home from home, but better.

“We already had twelve cats before making the homestay, now we have sixteen all balck and white fur babies.

“I was initially concerned about allergies and whether or not I should say about the cats.

“I just decided to make it a theme instead and be upfront.”

Set in a spacious Edwardian house just a short tram ride from Blackpool’s seafront Cavendish offers private guest rooms, a shared kitchen, lounge areas and access to an array of entertainment - from a cinema room and retro arcade machine to a library of console and board games.

Chloe said: “There is an Xbox, PlayStation five, VR headset and a retro arcade machine scattered in different places in the house, with most of it in the basement.”

However, the real stars of the show? The resident cats, who roam freely and often choose to snuggle up with guests.

The cats: Fluff, Binky, Minnie, Mini Minnie, Winnie, Oselette, Googus, Shadow, Pingus, Mario, Gay, Peach and others have their own personalitites and quirks.

Co-owner, Chloe said: “We operate on a expected level of baseline trust, we also live on site on the very top fourth floor, so we feed the cats ourselves and there is CCTV in the communal areas.

“The cats are allowed in guest rooms, but we just ask that the door be left open a crack to allow them to walk in and out freely.

“If you don’t want any cats in the room, then you can just shut the door.”

Cavendish Cat and Gaming House Apartment in Blackpool boasts a prime beachfront location, offering easy access to North Pier just a 10-minute drive away.

The bathroom features a separate toilet, bathtub and shower, along with provided hairdryers and bath towels.

A recent visitor said: “We had a fantastic time. Very relaxed atmosphere, we ended up with eight curious, but chilled out cats hanging with us.

“Some of them chose to sleep on our beds overnight.”

The owners are clear that this isn’t your average chain hotel.

Whether you’re curling up with a cat, smashing high scores on a game, or making dinner with other guests the atmosphere is relaxed and sociable.

Cavendish is already earning five-star reviews for its hospitality, originality and the special kind of novelty only a house full of cats can bring.

You can find out more or book your stay at: cavendishcathouse.com.