The owner of Blackpool’s most luxurious hotels says her long running success is down to always giving her customers ‘a little bit extra’.

Claire Smith is the owner of the Number One Hotel in South Shore, and the Number One St Lukes B&B in North Shore.

She has been running hotels in Blackpool for her whole career, starting at the Old Coach House.

Mrs Smith said: “My job is to look at what people have got at home and think what can I put in that is a little bit extra, a little bit more special.

“So when people ring up or email or ask questions when they have booked online and they are asking for something that we haven’t got I take a note of it, and then the second time it is asked for it gets a second tick and when it gets to the third tick we have to put in the rooms whatever it.”

Some examples of requests that guests have made include four-poster beds, king-sized beds, and whirlpool baths. Coffee machines for the rooms seem to be another luxury that is being requested by the hotel guests.

The price for two adults to stay at the Number One hotel for one night is £144 which includes breakfast. Prices are based on July 25 prices.

Mrs Smith said: “All the rooms have a king-sized bed, large TVs, tea and coffee making facilities, bathrobes, slippers and hair dryers. The bathrooms all have whirlpool baths and separate power showers, and they all have TVs at the end of the bath.

“We get a lot of professional people who we have to look after during the winter and the summer. We have had various groups of working people over the years too. We even had eight men stay with us for eight months, from Monday to Friday. We also seem to attract young couples as well.”

The hotel operates with the majority of rooms being double-occupancy in the summer, to a majority of single-occupancy rooms in the winter. Many of the guests in the winter tend to be professional people arriving to prepare the town for the following summer. Mrs Smith said the winter clientele would include structural engineers, ride designers, structural engineers, licensing lawyers, and many more.

Accessible and nearby car parking was another important thing for the hotel to ensure its luxury status.

But running Blackpool most luxurious hotel also has the odd problem.

Mrs Smith said the hotel has experienced issues with guests ordering takeaway meals to the hotel during the night and early hours of the morning.

The delivery drivers arrive and knock on doors, disturbing the other guests. As a result, this was stopped a few years ago.

Mrs Smith said: “As life changes and evolves, different problems emerge, and you’ve got to be able to nip them in the bud, and you have to be strong.”