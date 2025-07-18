I run a St Annes business & I've had a funding boost
St Annes-on-Sea artist Kathryn Alice Olley, founder of Kathryn Alice Art has received a major boost for her creative business after being selected as one of six national winners of Theo Paphitis’s Small Business Sunday (#SBS) initiative.
Kathryn’s post about her work caught the eye of the renowned retail entrepreneur, who then shared it with his large online following across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.
The weekly initiative, launched by Theo Paphitis in 2010, aims to spotlight and support small businesses across the UK. With over 4,000 winners since its launch, the scheme continues to be a valuable platform for entrepreneurs looking to grow their visibility and network.
The win comes at a pivotal time for Kathryn, whose colourful and bold art style has already garnered widespread attention. Earlier this summer, she served as the Official Artist for Lytham Festival - one of the UK’s premier live music events.
Her eye-catching piece LYTHAMMANIA transformed over 14 metres of festival fencing into a vibrant visual centrepiece, capturing the spirit and energy of the event.
Kathryn is now working on a major commissioned piece that will appear on billboards, bus stops, and promotional materials in the lead-up to the festival’s 15th anniversary in 2026.
Named Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024, Kathryn has also been invited to serve as a guest judge for the 2025 competition.
Her growing acclaim includes being a finalist in both the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and the Enterprise Vision Awards, the latter of which is currently open to public votes.
Kathryn’s collaborations extend beyond the canvas, including bespoke artwork for MasterChef: The Professionals winner Oli Martin at his award-winning Preston restaurant, Aven.
Reflecting on her #SBS win, Kathryn said: “Being recognised by Theo Paphitis is such an honour. It’s an exciting time for my business and I’m thrilled to share this journey with the incredible #SBS community.”
Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.
“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re‑tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like‑minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.
“The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Kathryn Alice Art every success.”
To take part in #SBS, small businesses can post about their work on social media on Sundays between 5pm and 7:30pm using the hashtag #SBS. Winners are announced each Monday at 8pm.
