I run a belly dance class in Blackpool - it's the perfect over 40s workout and fun to embrace the outfits

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 19:36 BST

Meet the belly-dancer who runs a unique exercise club in Blackpool - and says the Egyptian art-form is the perfect way to keep fit over 40.

Sarah Rickerby has been teaching the exotic style of dance for over 20 years, and says her classes attract women ‘as old as 90+’ who are looking for a safe and effective way to exercise.

Great core workout

Speaking exclusively to Shots! TV, Sarah explains: “You don’t need to be at peak fitness, and you can take it at your own level. We’re not jumping about and injuring ourselves.”

Watch the belly dancers in Episode 41 of Unconventional Brits online.

But, there are a lot of benefits to this low-impact workout. “It’s great core training, which is ideal for females. It’s engaging the core, pelvic muscles and all those bits that women are gifted with.”

Janine Wetherington, belly dancerJanine Wetherington, belly dancer
Janine Wetherington, belly dancer | lh

Video journalist, Lucinda Herbert, filmed part of Sarah’s class, which is held weekly at HR Danceworks Studio on Mowbray Drive.

Why do belly dancers wear coins?

In the engaging clip, women of all ages can be seen dancing - some in gym clothing, while others have embraced traditional belly dancing clothes.

These include ‘harem’ pants, ‘bedla’ bra’s, veils and hip scarves embellished with coins. Sarah adds: “It originates from when the Ghawazee dancers would wear their coins to show how popular they were. Over time this has evolved to this outfit with sparkles and jangles as it became more commercialised.”

Belly dancers at HR Danceworks on Mowbray DriveBelly dancers at HR Danceworks on Mowbray Drive
Belly dancers at HR Danceworks on Mowbray Drive | lh

It helps me to ‘switch off’

Dancers describe the class as ‘freeing’, adding that it’s a chance to ‘switch off’ from daily life. Janine Wetherington first attended a free taster session, and has been going ever since.

Now, Janine has even taught a charity belly dance class, as part of her preparation as a Dance Floor Heroes finalist. The Blackpool woman will compete in a Strictly-style dance-off at the Winter Gardens on June 20th.

Speaking in Unconventional Brits Episode 41, Janine says: “I didn’t think I’d get that physical release from belly dancing but it’s really powerful to be in the moment and just be focussing on that...you don’t realise how much you’re thinking about what you’ve done in the day. My brain is always on the go so having actual time to be calm is really powerful.”

