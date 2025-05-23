Meet the belly-dancer who runs a unique exercise club in Blackpool - and says the Egyptian art-form is the perfect way to keep fit over 40.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of belly dancers show why the Egyptian art-form is becoming a more popular way to stay in shape.

Sarah Rickerby has been teaching the exotic style of dance for over 20 years, and says her classes attract women ‘as old as 90+’ who are looking for a safe and effective way to exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great core workout

Speaking exclusively to Shots! TV, Sarah explains: “You don’t need to be at peak fitness, and you can take it at your own level. We’re not jumping about and injuring ourselves.”

But, there are a lot of benefits to this low-impact workout. “It’s great core training, which is ideal for females. It’s engaging the core, pelvic muscles and all those bits that women are gifted with.”

Janine Wetherington, belly dancer | lh

Video journalist, Lucinda Herbert, filmed part of Sarah’s class, which is held weekly at HR Danceworks Studio on Mowbray Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do belly dancers wear coins?

In the engaging clip, women of all ages can be seen dancing - some in gym clothing, while others have embraced traditional belly dancing clothes.

These include ‘harem’ pants, ‘bedla’ bra’s, veils and hip scarves embellished with coins. Sarah adds: “It originates from when the Ghawazee dancers would wear their coins to show how popular they were. Over time this has evolved to this outfit with sparkles and jangles as it became more commercialised.”

Belly dancers at HR Danceworks on Mowbray Drive | lh

It helps me to ‘switch off’

Dancers describe the class as ‘freeing’, adding that it’s a chance to ‘switch off’ from daily life. Janine Wetherington first attended a free taster session, and has been going ever since.

Now, Janine has even taught a charity belly dance class, as part of her preparation as a Dance Floor Heroes finalist. The Blackpool woman will compete in a Strictly-style dance-off at the Winter Gardens on June 20th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in Unconventional Brits Episode 41, Janine says: “I didn’t think I’d get that physical release from belly dancing but it’s really powerful to be in the moment and just be focussing on that...you don’t realise how much you’re thinking about what you’ve done in the day. My brain is always on the go so having actual time to be calm is really powerful.”

Where can I watch Unconventional Brits?

Watch Unconventional Brits Episode 41, featuring the belly dancers, at this link.

Watch new episodes of Unconventional Brits every Friday at 19:15 on Shots! TV - Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.