At just 20 years old, Sophia Gibson has faced more heartache and hardship than most could imagine.

In March, her world was turned upside down when she tragically lost her first baby boy, Rio, at just 20 weeks. In the same breath, she was hit with a life-altering cancer diagnosis.

It was a rare and confusing time - physically and emotionally, but Sophia’s strength, grace and resilience have been nothing short of inspiring.

Through it all, the support surrounding her has been a guiding light. Friends, family and her local community rallied behind her, helping her navigate both grief and the grueling process of chemotherapy.

After completing chemotherapy, Sophia is channeling her energy into something close to her heart - her very own nail business.

Operating out of her family’s farm in Stalmine, The Farm Studio is a cosy, welcoming space where she offers BIAB and gel polish manicures at special introductory prices until the end of July.

Sophia said: “I’d love to spread awareness more than anything on my story as it’s been a rare and confusing journey - I lost my first baby boy at 20 weeks in March alongside my cancer diagnosis.

“It’s been difficult but the support around me has been amazing and helped me through it.

“It’s been so exciting finally getting slowly back into it and feeling somewhat ‘normal’ again.”

Sophia's journey began last November. At 20 years old, what she dismissed as a strange, heavy period was something far more serious. A trip to A&E delivered a whirlwind of news. First, the shock of an unexpected pregnancy. Then, the immediate heartbreak of being told she was likely miscarrying.

On February 20, 2025, a day Sophia says she will never forget, the diagnosis came. It was stage 4 high-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The news was baffling. Lymphoma typically appears in the lymph nodes, not the cervix. The doctors were clear: if it hadn't been for the pregnancy-related bleeding, the cancer might have gone undiscovered for much longer.

"I felt powerful, like I’d finally made the first step into getting my healthy, happy self back," Sophia says of starting her first round of chemo. But it came with constant worry.

"My baby boy came to me in a way for me to find out about my cancer, then he left me so I could continue with my cancer journey on my own... He came to save me, my baby boy was so strong, he was so strong, he saved a life and sacrificed himself".

Sophia’s story is one of unimaginable loss, but also of profound hope. She’s rebuilding her future and through her work and her words, she hopes to spread awareness and support others facing hardship, to remind us all of the power of perseverance.

With appointments available from 8am to 10pm every day, Sophia is committed to working around her clients’ schedules. Her passion for her craft and dedication to rebuilding her life is truly inspiring.