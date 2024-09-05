A Lancashire mum who quit her perfect job in the search for a more family friendly career - says she’s never looked back since going it alone.

Mum-of-two Rachael Wilkinson was flying high in her role as a recruitment manager at Reed when she became a mother for the second time.

Her beautiful and happy daughter has additional needs and fitting that in with the demands of a full time job was hard.

Rachael said juggling childcare and building a successful career took its toll until eventually something had to give.

She said: “It used to keep me up at night, going round and round in my head—how on earth does anyone build a successful career while caring for children with additional needs? It felt utterly impossible, like an insurmountable challenge.

“The constant juggling of responsibilities, the worry about being there for your kids while also trying to thrive professionally—it’s overwhelming. But despite those sleepless nights, I’ve found a way. It’s not easy, and it requires more resilience than I ever imagined, but it’s possible. Every step forward, no matter how small, is a victory.”

In her role at Reed based in Lancaster Rachael won “Director’s Choice” two years in a row, and was recognised as a High Achiever in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2023. Within just three years, she had earned five promotions.

In 2020, Rachael had 14 months maternity leave with Zara.

After thriving in her role and on returning to work part-time she was given a new challenge - start a new branch of Reed in Cumbria.

Rachael said: “It was an incredible opportunity, and I couldn’t resist. From the get-go, it was a success, though the hours I poured into it were far from part-time.

“However, Zara was struggling to settle into nursery. It was heartbreaking to see her have such a hard time. After four months of signing incident reports, picking her up early because the staff couldn’t provide the one-to-one care she needed, the nursery eventually terminated her contract.

“It was a tough time, trying to balance the demands of a growing career with the needs of my little girl, but through it all, I stayed committed to both my family and my work, even when the path was anything but easy.”

Rachael Wilkinson ditched her dream job to go it alone as Associate Director at Recruitment specialist Foxgroves and has never looked back | nw

Zara has Sensory Processing Disorder, global developmental delay, and is expected to have ADHD and possibly Autism. These challenges mean that her senses are heightened, and her limited understanding, coupled with ADHD, causes her to lack a sense of danger.

Rachael said: “I can honestly say this was the worst time of my life. It felt like my beautiful little girl was being rejected repeatedly, and my heart broke for her. At that point, with a demanding job and the constant need to leave work (my manager and team were incredibly understanding), I found myself with no childcare options for Zara. I had no other choice—I was going to have to leave work.

“The prospect of leaving my job led to difficult conversations about selling our house and car just to survive. Everything we had worked so hard to build for our family seemed to be slipping away.”

After a lot of searching Rachael managed to find the right childcare for Zara, but despite the understanding and support from her company it also became apparent a 9am-5pm job was out the question.

After time in a new role in HR management at INOV8, Rachael realised she missed the world of recruitment until the perfect job as Associate Director at Foxgroves Recruitment came calling.

Rachael, who lives in Morecambe, said: “Lyndsey at Foxgroves Recruitment saved me. I was approached to work for myself under Foxgroves as a Associate Director covering Lancashire (LA, FY,PR postcodes) specialising in HR and covering all Business support functions.

“Working full-time—37+ hours a week—is no small feat, but it has allowed me to be present for the moments that matter most. I can attend the weekly meetings, make it to those crucial PEAD appointments every couple of months, and take the time needed to fill out EHCP forms. It’s not easy, but being my own boss as a Recruitment Partner to businesses has given me the flexibility to support my clients and candidates when they need it most, even outside the typical 9-to-5.

“In a world where trying to register an HR professional during the day is nearly impossible, I’m proud to offer a rare service. I’m there for those candidates who can’t make it during regular hours but still deserve representation in the job market- but can only do evening meetings. This balance this ability to be there for my family while doing what I love, is what drives me every day.

“I have worked with some incredible companies including James Croppers, DoorCo LTD and had some great feedback. I’m now in the perfect position to help any Lancashire business fill those important HR vacancies with some excellent candidates.”

