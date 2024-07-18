Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Darren Abey decided to take a punt on offering funeral services in a Del Boy Trotter hearse, it seemed like the kind of risky venture Del himself would be proud of.

But 13 years down the line, Darren’s unusual trade is busier than ever.

His ‘Only Fools and Hearses’ enterprise is involved in as many as 80 funerals a year, all over the country.

Darren, 57, of Fleetwood, didn’t set out to create a nifty line in alternative funerals.

He started out simply as a fan of the iconic sitcom Only Fools and Horses, in which black market trader Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter and brother Rodney buy and sell almost anything with the dream of becoming millionaires.

Darren managed to track down one of the original yellow Reliant Regal vans used in the series, because he loved the programme so much.

But he then hit upon the idea of offering it as a novelty hearse, creating a separate yellow trailer to carry coffins.

The rest is history, because Darren has never looked back.

It certainly doesn't hurt that the John Sullivan-penned sitcom, which ran from 1981 to 1991 and featured Christmas specials until 2003, is still very much loved by people of all ages.

Darren said: “I realised that there seemed to be a change in the way people wanted funerals - some people wanted their services to be more a celebration of their lives rather than a sad occasion.

“Creating the trailer was a labour of love but it has really paid off - and now I’m busier than ever.”

Novelty funerals seem to be becoming more popular.

Only this week, Cleveleys man Malcolm Brocklehurst also went off in his own style - the Blackpool fan and ex-aerospace engineer’s coffin was specially designed as a tangerine coloured aeroplane.

So why is Only Fools and Horses still so popular, more than 20 years after the final Christmas special ended, back in 2003?

Darren said: “I think it’s still popular because, for a start, it's very funny, with loads of memorable moments, and secondly people relate to Del Boy.

“He’s a down-to-earth character who never stops trying.

“It appeals to young and old.

“I’ve done funeral services for people who are 21 and others as old as 90.

“Only last week we even had a Batman and Robin themed Del Boy funeral in Blackpool, after that cracking episode when Del and Rodney were the only people who attended a party in fancy dress.”

Darren said he now asks directors if he can put framed pictures of the quirky service in their arrangement rooms and families see them and decide they want a Delboy-style funeral.

He said: “They bring so much joy to people at a time which normally might be sad and painful.

“It’s great to be able to do that for people.”