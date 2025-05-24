I need your help to save baby gulls this summer

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 00:43 BST

Gull Guardians are wanted as Brambles Wildlife Rescue calls on Fylde Coast residents to help baby gulls this Summer

As the summertime approaches Brambles Wildlife Rescue near Longridge is issuing an urgent appeal to animal lovers across the Fylde Coast to become a Gull Guardian and help save fledgling baby gulls.

From June through August Brambles is inundated with calls about young gulls that have just left the nest.

Baby gulls that have fledged the nest need looking afterBaby gulls that have fledged the nest need looking after
Baby gulls that have fledged the nest need looking after | Brambles Wildlife Rescue

Many of these birds don't need rescuing at all they simply need time and space to find their wings.

However, some find themselves in danger too soon and often stranded on roads or falling from rooftops before they’re strong enough to fly.

To bridge the gap between fledging and full flight, Brambles is recruiting volunteers who can temporarily care for healthy, uninjured gull chicks in their gardens.

These 'Gull Guardians' play a vital role in giving these birds a second chance at life.

Volunteers will need access to a secure space such as a shed, garage or covered crate - to keep the gulls safe at night and a safe area for daytime exercise.

Feeding is simple as wet dog or cat food will suffice or even sprats for the adventurous.

Two chicks are the minimum to ensure they grow up with social companions, although they usually arrive from separate incidents.

A spokesperson from Brambles Wildlife Rescue said: “This isn’t a clean job. There will be poo and plenty of hosing down required.

“But it’s a joyful, rewarding experience watching them learn to fly and return to the wild.”

The rescue emphasises a hands-off approach to avoid domesticating the birds. Interaction should be minimal and chicks must be kept away from pets.

Most will be ready to fly off on their own in 6 to 8 weeks. Injured gulls requiring vet care will continue to be treated at the rescue centre.

A local resident said: “As someone who was a Gull Guardian last summer, I’d encourage anyone able to offer a safe, secure garden to give it a go.

“So rewarding seeing them grow, play, preen, learn to fly, and finally be released to soar high in the skies.

“They all have different personalities, likes/dislikes and bring such joy. Yes, it can be stressful at times, but you will be supported throughout by other Gull Guardians and Brambles are always on hand to help with any issues. I for one will be doing this again!”

For the many healthy orphans local volunteers are their only hope. Brambles already works with a small but dedicated group of Gull Guardians - mostly across the Fylde coast, who support each other daily via Facebook.

Now, they hope more people will join their compassionate ranks. If you can offer a safe temporary haven to a gull chick this summer, please reach out to Brambles Wildlife Rescue. Your garden could save a life.

