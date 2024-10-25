Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rare finds in Lancashire including Bronze Age jewellery have been declared treasure by a coroner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Area coroner Kate Bissett held several hearings at Preston Coroners Court into items found by metal detecting enthusiasts.

Under ancient rules, possibly valuable items found on land have to be assessed by a coroner to see if they are treasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the coroner rules they are, they have to be offered to the British Museum.

If no museum wants to acquire the treasure and it is also not retained by the Crown, the coroner will return the items to the finder.

Martin Colclough of the The Hyndburn and Ribble Valley Detector Club found a Bronze age torc and gold rings in Barnoldswick.

Coroner Ms Bassett said an expert estimated the find dated from between 1100 and 1300 BC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the proportion of precious metal and the age of the find met the criteria for treasure under the 1996 Treasure Act.

The find was made on land owned by Daniel White.

Mr Colclough told the hearing the find was the only one of its kind made in the North, and added: "I need to get it valued now!"

Rare finds in Lancashire including Bronze Age jewellery have been declared treasure by a coroner.

Another find was made by Mr James Allan in Gisburn. A number of silver pennies dating back to the reign of Henry V were found, with an estimated date of between 1413 and 1422.

Ms Bissett said the proportion of precious metal and its age meant it was treasure. She said Clitheroe Museum had expressed interest in the coins.

The land was owned by Mr John Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A medieval silver brooch dated between 1200 AD and 1400 AD was discovered by Mr Geoff Johnson on land owned by Mr W Maudsley at Habergham Eaves, Near Burnley. Ms Bissett also concluded that too was treasure.

An early medieval silver ingot, possibly Viking, was found on land at Buffy Bullion, Bolton le Sands, by Elizabeth and Ian Bailey.

An expert said it dated from around 850 AD to 1000 AD. The land was owned by Ruth Mary Cornthwaite.

Mr Kevin Birch found a Bronze Age gold ribbon dating back to around 2000 BC on land at Rimington, near Clitheroe, on land owned by a Mr Hartley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Mr Michael Wilson found a medieval brooch dating back to around 1200-1500 AD on land near Skipton owned by Mr Andrew Bargh.

Ms Bissett said Craven Museum had expressed an interest in acquiring the item.

Both items were also declared treasure.