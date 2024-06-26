Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who moved to an Over Wyre village for a peaceful retirement says it turned into a nightmare after her neighbours opened a campsite right behind her proprety.

Catherine Webb, 62, moved into idyllic May Cottage, on Neds Lane in Stalmine thinking she could enjoy peace and quiet.

But she says the campsite sprang up just days after she moved in and says some weekends have been so noisy she has to spend the time away to get some peace - including at her brother’s home in the centre of Preston.

The Bowses Hill Farm site includes bell tents, glamping pods, tent pitches and a woodland lodge, providing a scenic escape for holidaymakers.

Neighbours, however, say it is too close to homes and creates noise and disruption in a quiet rural setting.

Miss Webb says her biggest frustration is that the operator of the camp site, George Sanderson,was refused retrospective permission by Wyre Council and an enforcement order was issued for the site to be taken down.

Catherine Webb says the campsite behind her home is ruining the quiet retreat she wanted when she moved; the neighbours say they are just tryng to run a business. | Third party

Mr Sanderson’s subsequent appeal to the Planning Inspectorate in Bristol was rejected in December 2023.

There were more than 60 objections from residents in the area, including from those livig at a nearby static home site, when Bowses Hill plans were lodged with the council.

Yet the site is still operating and Mr Sanderson says he is able to run the camp with 50 tents for 60 days of the year under permitted development rights, for which he says he does not need planning permission, and he is liaising with the council to operate for more days.

Mr Sanderson, who lives in the house next door to Catherine, with his partner and six children, says he is providing a vibrant outdoor amenity for holidaying families and is bringing around £25,000 into the local economy.

He feels it is unfair that the council refused permission when he is making good use of the land, and he says he is creating an ideal family life for his children.

What Catherine says

But Ms Webb feels differently and said: “This thing has ruined my life and is causing disruption to other residents as well.

“Just before I exchanged contracts to the house I found out that there would be wild camping on the site and George Sanderson reassured me that it would not have any impact on me as a neighbour.

“So I completed the sale and moved in - and it turned out to be a huge mistake.

“I can see campers from my upstairs window, I can hear them and I can smell the smoke from outdoor cooking.

“I cannot enjoy the peace and quiet of my garden because of the noise.

“It is the exact opposite of what I thought I was moving to when I came here from Oxfordshire in 2022.

“The council refused permission for the campsite and informed neighbours tht there was an inforcement order in place, but the site is still there, running as usual.

“How can normal residents enjoy their lifestyle in their own homes whilst having the noise associated with holiday makers, the campfires burning all day for cooking and warmth with tents and campers visible from their own gardens?

“It’s not that I’m a NIMBY but this is just unbearable and spoils my peace in the countryside and that of the neighbourhood whilst one property makes money from making the rest of the community unhappy.

“Surely something can be done, once the council and the planning inspector have made their decision?”

What George Sanderson says

George Sanderson said: “I am trying to mediate my way through the various hoops the council have put our way and find some common ground.

“There is no disruption being caused other than the fact that the lady nextdoor doesn’t like what we are trying to do here.

“She came here to retire and happened to move nextdoor to a family with children and 11 acres, in which we are trying to plan for the future by running a seasonal business on our own land.

“We are bringing around £25,000 into the local economy and at the same time trying to provide a future for our children.

“We are not operating during the week and at weekends there are just a few people staying on the site at the moment.

“All premises have permitted development rights and don’t need to apply to the council, as long as certain remits are met. We are hoping to extend the days we currently have and are speaking to the council

“I’m happy to work with local people, this is our family home and we are part of this community.