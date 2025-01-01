From stunning natural countryside in the form of breathtaking beaches and rugged countryside fells, to bustling cities, world-class universities, and top-notch restaurants, Lancashire really does have it all - and we’re celebrating it as part of our #LoveYour campaign in tribute to all things Lancashire.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
From Lancaster to Leyland, Ormskirk to Oswaldtwistle, Blackpool to Burnley, there is far from a shortage of unique and wonderful places to call home, meaning that Lancashire has something for everyone.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
If you’re after hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants, then Lancashire has something for you. Likewise, if it’s quaint villages surrounded by countryside that tickles your fancy, then there is no shortage of desirable places across the county fitting that description as well.
If you're looking to move to the area it can be a daunting decision when you're picking the right place to settle down, so we asked our readers where the best places to live in the county are. Take a look through our photo gallery to find out what they told us...
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Also, be sure not to miss out on some of our other standout recent pieces covering lifestyle in Lancashire...
26 of the best & highest rated restaurants in Lancashire you have to try, from takeaways to Michelin stars
Idyllic 5 bed countryside family barn conversion in picturesque rural village with huge garden on the market
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.