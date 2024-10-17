Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Attention coffee drinkers of Blackpool a new cafe is due to open in Blackpool.

Duck Coffee Co is opening a new shop on Albert Road in central Blackpool to compliment its offering at its Lytham Road shop.

The Albert Road shop will have a small seating area and some new items on the menu for local coffee drinkers. Whereas the Lytham Road shop only operates as a takeaway.

Jasmine Griffiths, 25, is the director of Duck Coffee Co in Blackpool. She is originally from Wales but moved to Blackpool six years ago.

She said: “I've always had a love for coffee and how it brings people together.Starting a coffee shop felt like the perfect way to combine that passion with creating a space where people could come and enjoy good coffee.

“I felt like it was the right time to expand, and Albert Road seemed like the perfect spot to reach more people. After the positive response from Lytham Road, I wanted to share what we do with a new part of town.”

Ms Griffths is confident that the new location will increase the footfall of customers and compliment the Lytham Road venue. She is hoping to have the new coffee shop open within the next week and will be announcing it on social media.

Ms Griffths said: “Albert Road felt like a natural choice. It’s a lively area, and I thought it would be great to bring something a little different to that part of town. Plus, I love the energy of the neighbourhood, and I think Ducks Coffee Co will fit in really well there.

“At Lytham Road, although we are mainly takeaway we offer everything from classic espresso drinks to seasonal specials. Our most popular drink has to be the Classic Latte or Caramel Frappe.

“For now, the goal is to settle in and make the Albert Road location a welcoming spot for everyone. We are also in the planning stage to expand the Lytham Road site to incorporate a large seating area inside and out, fingers crossed before summer time next year.”