The wife of a man who tragically died after being struck by a speeding driver in Lancashire says her life has been “shattered”.

Reece Fowler’s grey Citroen Dispatch van smashed into a Ford Focus at speed on Myerscough Smithy Road at around 5.30am on February 3, 2023.

The driver of the Ford Focus, 57-year-old Martyn Smith from Burnley, was pulling out of BAE Systems when the incident occurred.

Reece Fowler was jailed for five years for running a red light and killing a BAE Systems engineer | Lancashire Police

He sadly died at the scene despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services.

At Preston Crown Court, Barrister David Polglase, prosecuting, read out victim impact statements from Mr Smith’s wife, stepson, sister, son, mother and grandson.

As he read out the words of the 10-year-old boy the barrister broke down saying: “It’s very sad.”

Wife Maria wrote: “My life has been shattered. A huge hole has been left and it can’t be filled. I’m totally lost without him.

“We had 25 years together and he was my soul mate, my best friend.”

Crash data recovered from the Citroen Dispatch showed that prior to the fatal collision, Fowler was driving at 77mph in a 50mph zone.

Fowler, 33, then sped through a red light on the A59 at the same time Martyn went to turn right onto the road as his light turned to green.

The court heard Fowler had no previous convictions and not even an endorsement on his driving licence.

However, he failed to notice the red traffic lights from up to 200 metres away and for up to 11 seconds before the collision due to his speed.

Fowler, now of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Fowler sped through a red light on the A59 at the same time Martyn Smith was turning right onto the road | Google

He was jailed for five years and was disqualified from driving for seven years and six months. He will have to pass an extended retest.

Det Sgt Joseph Ghigi, from Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "In the early morning of February 3, Fowler drove dangerously directly through a red light at almost 30 mph over the speed limit, colliding with a car and killing the driver.

“Whilst no sentence will ever be enough to make up for the loss of life, I welcome the fact that Fowler has been given a custodial sentence and been made accountable for his actions on that tragic morning.

“My hope is that this devastating case will act as an impactful reminder of the fatal consequences of dangerous driving, and the lifelong impact it can have on all people involved.”