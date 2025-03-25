I lost my daughter at 33 and now we are turning Blackpool Tower purple in her memory

The name of a young woman who saved eight lives through organ donation will shine out from Blackpool Tower on a day dedicated to raising awareness of epilepsy.

Jessica Shaw from South Shore died aged 33 in March 2023 from SUDEP (sudden unexpected death in epilepsy).

On Wednesday, March 26, just over two years after she died, Jessica’s parents have arranged for Blackpool Tower to be lit up in purple in her memory.

Jessica Shaw will turn Blackpool Tower purple | third party

Celebrated annually on March 26, Purple Day is an internationally recognised day focusedon sharing information about epilepsy worldwide.

People and organisations across the globe come together on this day to wear purple and host events in support of epilepsy awareness.

Jessica was diagnosed with epilepsy aged six. Despite the challenges she faced due to her condition, she lived a full life and loved visiting other countries.

She spent 18 months travelling around and working in Australia where she climbed Sydney Harbour Bridge andnswam in the Great Barrier Reef.

A former Highfield School pupil, Jessica loved animals, especially the family dogs, was aLiverpool Football Club fan, and was proud to work at The Co-op in St Annes.

Following her death, Jessica’s organs were donated, and she has saved the lives of eight people including two children.

Jessica’s mum Gillian Whittaker said: “Jessica was a beautiful person inside and out and was loved and cherished by all her friends and family. She gave the biggest hugs and had the brightest smile.

“Jessica was loving and giving, and donating her organs says everything about who she was as a person. We are so proud of her final selfless act.”

Jessica’s family chose Purple Day to honour Jess because purple was her favourite colour and the colour which represents epilepsy. The family also want to support SUDEP Action, a charity focused on preventing epilepsy deaths and helping those who have lost a loved one to epilepsy / SUDEP.

At Jessica’s funeral, friends and family donated to SUDEP Action and helped to raise funds in her memory.

SUDEP is given as a cause of death when someone with epilepsy dies, and no other cause of death can be found. Many of those who die from SUDEP are often young and otherwise healthy.

To donate to SUDEP Action visit:https://sudep.org/