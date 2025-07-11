I lost 5 stone through a slimming programme and now I'm helping others

A Fleetwood woman who runs weight loss sessions in the community is able to speak from experience - she lost an amazing five stone through such a course.

A Fleetwood woman who runs weight loss sessions in the community is able to speak from experience - she lost an amazing five stone through such a course.

Sarah Wells, 44, runs the Fleetwood & Larkholme Slimming World groups every week and knows the challenge is not just losing the weight, but maintaining it.

Sarah Wells lost 5 stone after joing a slimming course | Third party

She has been running the group for almost four years.

Wyre Council sees the benefits of these Slimming World sessions and actively supports them with funding and signposting via its website.

The sessions are even offered free of charge via a referral from GPs in Wyre.

‘Slimming World on Referral’ is a subsidised partnership which enables health practitioners to refer patients to a local Slimming World group for weekly weight management support at no cost to the patient.

Sarah said: “When members join our groups after being referred by their healthcare provider, it can be daunting.

“They know that they need to make changes in order to lose weight and improve their health and often don’t know where to start. I’m so proud of the warm welcome our groups give to all members, and the way we all support one another to make the changes they need to.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate milestones with members when they hit them and the buzz in group when someone shares a significant change in their health, such as reducing medication, is electric!

“ I truly believe I have the best, most rewarding, role in the world.”

Wyre Council says: “Weight management is offered in partnership with Slimming World. We have been awarded funding by Lancashire County Council’s Public Health department to provide an adult weight management plan for people classed as overweight or obese in Wyre.

“We are delighted to be working alongside Slimming World to provide access to 12 week funded programmes for Wyre residents age over 18 with a BMI over 30 or BMI over 25 with co-morbidities, such a diabetes or high blood pressure.

“Managing weight is key to reducing other health risks, and we want to work with health professionals to offer a solution. Slimming World is a well-established organisation with an effective evidence based programme focusing on nutrition, physical activity and behaviour change. “

Sarah Wells during Slimmimg Word's Ambassador Day | Third prty

Anyone could receive this referral if they meet the criteria, which is having a BMI of 30 or above, be 18 years or older, are a Wyre resident or registered at a Wyre GP and not have been a Slimming World member in the last six months.

Sarah was recently recognised at Slimming World’s first-ever’ Slimming World on Referral’ Ambassador Day, thanks to her hard work and dedication in supporting the success of the scheme.

The Fleetwood & Larkholme Slimming World group sessions are held every Thursday at 9.30a,11am, 4.30pm, 6pm & 7.30pm at the Broadway rooms Fleetwood and Fridays 8am or 9.30am at Larkholme Community centre.

To join pop along or for more information contact Sarah Wells on 07432141695.