A grandfather who was exercising seven times a week was shocked when a health MOT revealed he was pre-diabetic - and has revealed how one change helped him reverse the diagnosis.

Will McKechnie, 66, from Lytham St Annes, thought he was in excellent shape.

At 11st 13lb and wearing medium shirts, he led an active lifestyle, taught dance classes and enjoyed chasing after his grandchildren.

But a routine ‘over-60s MOT’ with the NHS in May 2023 included a blood test that revealed his average blood sugar level was 44 mmol/mol – putting him in the pre-diabetic range.

“I was so shocked and worried to hear I was pre-diabetic,” said Will.

“I was petrified at the idea that I might be starting to get poor health. Before I heard that, I just thought everyone sometimes has a bit of high blood sugar. And before that, before the blood test, I honestly thought I was really fit and healthy.”

He added: “When he said it wouldn't be reversible over 48, I was terrified.”

Despite the worrying news, Will was determined to turn things around.

He ditched his nightly Yorkie bar and packet of crisps – but more unusually, also changed the way he ate.

Instead of rushing meals, he now eats slowly and mindfully.

“Instead of wolfing down my dinner, packing in as much as I could in a meal, I now chew slowly and it makes me feel more full,” he explained.

“It now takes 40 minutes to eat my lunch – wholemeal chicken sandwiches.”

The results have been dramatic. Nine months later, Will’s blood sugar dropped to 41 mmol/mol – back in the normal range.

He lost 1st 11lb, now weighing 10st 2lb, has shed two inches from his waist and wears size small shirts.

“Now I feel very, very lucky that I had the test,” he said. “I'm so much fitter and stronger and have enormous amounts of energy.”

Will, a father-of-five and grandfather-of-four, continues to teach two dance classes each week and regularly looks after his 18-month-old grandson.

“I thought it didn't matter what I ate because my weight was good and I was strong – just months earlier I'd been dancing seven times a week.”

He only found out about the blood test result a year later, when his GP looked over the MOT results during a separate appointment.

His new diet includes fruit for breakfast and meals made up of boiled eggs, roasted peanuts, celery, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumber.

Will said he no longer craves sugar like he used to: “I used to love eating Yorkie bars and crisps and ice cream.

“I just have a very occasional treat now, and much smaller. I'm very determined – if I set my mind to doing something, I'll do it, and I'm going to get my blood sugar even lower.”

He credits part of his success to the NHS-provided app ‘Second Nature’, which supported him in changing his eating habits.

He urges others not to assume they’re healthy just because they feel or look fine.

“Even if you have to pay for it, it's worth getting your blood sugar checked routinely. It's much, much better to find out. And if you're addicted to eating sugar, just try to cut it down.

“I'm so relieved I had that test. It has changed my life and made me so much fitter.”