A “real-life Cinderella” left her school prom in tears after “bullies tore her dress to pieces” - only for the community to step in and throw her a second celebration for free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Robinson, from Blackpool, was attending her primary school prom on July 16 when a bully “repeatedly stamped on” her £450 blue dress as others “filmed it and laughed.”

The 11-year-old’s special night ended in heartbreak, with her beloved gown “torn to pieces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Robinson, from Blackpool, left her school prom in tears after “bullies tore her dress to pieces” | Kennedy News and Media

Jessica was so distraught that she “didn’t come out of her room” and refused to attend school for the final two days of term.

Her mother, Micha Robinson, says Jessica has endured bullying for the past three years. The incident at her prom has now been reported to police.

In response, the local community has rallied to give Jessica the “prom re-do” she deserves, with businesses donating their services free of charge.

Leading Saturday’s (August 23) celebrations is Libbie Cannon, owner of Notorious Bar in Blackpool, who has offered her venue at no cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micha says Jessica is “excited” for the event and hopes it will replace the painful memories of her ruined prom night.

Micha, 32, said: “We dropped her off at prom, she went in and everything was fine, but when I went to pick her up she came to me in tears.

“She was crying her eyes out, with all of her dress torn to pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apparently the bully was stamping all over the dress and kids were there recording her on a phone, laughing while they did it.”

She explained the bullying began when Jessica was in Year Three.

Her mother, Micha Robinson, says Jessica has endured bullying for the past three years | Kennedy News and Media

“She was coming home with bruises on her arms and she wouldn't go to school,” Micha added.

Three years on it's come to her prom night and the bully destroyed her dress. She's now under counselling for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it first happened on prom night, she wouldn't come out of her room and wouldn't speak to anyone.

“After the prom they still had two days left of school and she didn’t go in."

After Micha shared Jessica’s story on Facebook, the community stepped in to create a new event: ‘Ballgowns & Bravery’ on August 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libbie Cannon, 38, said: “We've definitely all rallied together to help Jessica. The response has been absolutely fantastic.

“Being around bullying as a child, it really pulled at my heartstrings. She looked absolutely stunning and gorgeous.

“She looked like a real-life Cinderella - and she left the prom with her dress literally ripped from her.

“We need to make it better for her. We need a lasting memory and to restore her faith in humans because it's just been absolutely horrific for her."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local community has rallied to give Jessica the “prom re-do” she deserves, with businesses donating their services free of charge | Kennedy News & Media

More than 50 children are expected to attend, with local businesses providing balloons, a red-carpet entrance, decorations and security.

Libbie added: “We’ve got a carpet company providing a carpet so she's got a VIP red carpet entrance.

“We reached out to RM Events and they are dressing the club up, and Nomad Security have offered to bring somebody down.

“The DJ is offering his time for free and over the next day we are hoping to confirm the biker group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica’s dress has since been repaired free of charge and she plans to wear it again for the event.

Micha said: “She's excited, she can't wait and hopefully she can make better memories.

“I’m over the moon. I couldn't thank the community enough.”

Lancashire Police has been contacted for comment.