A new Polish restaurant is set to open in Blackpool town centre this September and will aim to honour Polish food, culture and history.

Beata Wszelak previously owned the Rolled Up cafe in Blackpool on South Shore serving Polish cuisine.

The restaurant was so popular with the Polish community, Mrs Wszelak struggled to keep up with demand as the cafe only held 20 people.

So in a bid to expand. the popular cafe has bought the Hungarian restaurant on Topping Street and plans to transform it with her Polish delicacies.

Mrs Wszelak said she hopes the new restaurant, Rolled Up Taste of Poland, will bring Polish food, culture and history to the masses in Blackpool.

The new restaurant has a fully licensed bar with Polish beers, vodka, and liqueur. It will be called a Rolled Up Taste of Poland as the majority of Polish Food is served rolled up.

Mrs Wszelak said: “Not many people know that most traditional Polish meals are rolled, like stuffed cabbage, dumplings, pork, or chicken dishes. We have people making homemade cheese and smoked paprika, which will be served as a shared board for cheese.”

“The original plan was just to open the restaurant was 5pm till 10pm. But when I saw my friends, especially on Burley Street, where I was working before at the recruitment agency, my friend said ‘amazing, I will pop in for lunch for your lovely dumplings,’ so I decided to open on lunch times as well.”

The restaurant will be open Thursday through to Monday from 12pm to 3pm for lunch and 5pm to 10 pm, and on Sundays, it will be open from 1pm to 9pm.

The new restaurant is going to have a grand reopening on September 1.

Customers will also be able to enjoy traditional Polish breakfasts at the restaurant.

Mrs Wszelak said: “Plenty of my customers at South Shore were trying the Polish meals, and they enjoyed them. There are not really any Polish meals around. There is a shop, one Polish shop on Bloomfield’ Road doing takeaway only, and a small cafe.”

“All the meals we will serve will be freshly prepared on the day, including the dough for the dumplings.

“When I had a stressful day back home, I would cook and bake. Sometimes, there was so much food in the house that we had to invite our neighbours and share it with them. My friends pushed me to open the restaurant; they said your kitchen is amazing, and you should share it with others. We would do something like Come dine with me.”

Mrs Wszelak said she hoped to attract a wide range of people and nationalities to her restaurant. Mrs Wszelak said that Topping Street would be busier than her original cafe in South Shore.

She said: “People were disappointed that I shut down the cafe. But I just want to promote Polish culture.”

The restaurant also has a dance floor and will have live music performances.