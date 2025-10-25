Halloween has arrived in spectacular style on Arnold Avenue in Blackpool, where one local man has turned his home into a dazzling interactive light show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Mowbray has transformed his house into what he calls a “Hallowindow experience”, complete with spooky projections, synchronised music and even its own radio station.

David, who moved to Blackpool earlier this year from Oldham, says the idea was inspired by the spectacular Halloween displays he’s seen in the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After years of running popular Halloween events at his former pub in Manchester he wanted to bring that same sense of community celebration to his new neighbourhood, with the Halloween house iocated on Arnold Avenue.

Halloween House in Blackpool. | David Mowbray

David Mowbray said: “I moved to Blackpool earlier this year from Oldham. I have always decorated for Halloween - I had a pub for almost twenty years back in Manchester and our Halloween paries were easily the busiest night of the year - even beating New Years Eve!

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the USA over the last years and I got all the ideas from seeing houses over there being decorated.

“Whole communities would come together and have a party on Halloween night, including the weeks leading up to it. That’s what I’m trying to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last few years we have struggled, especially since Covid and I ahve just been diagnosed with Parkinsons. So, I thought let’s get the house spruced up a bit for the spooky season.

A highlight of the Halloween display is that when you visit the house in your car you can tune the car radio to 108FM and you can hear the Hallowindow songs, stories and ghosts.

David said: “Lots of people have brought their kids with drinks and sweets and sat outside to see the house. There is a different ten minute show every single night starting from 6:30pm until 10pm.

“They are full of monsters, zombies and ghosts. There’s also appearances from K-POP Demon Hunters and even Labubu. Everyone is welcome. Christmas will be even bigger and better than this. Keep your eye on the house over the winter months!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween House in Blackpool. | David Mowbray

David hopes the Halloween display will become a local tradition and he’s already planning something even bigger for the festive season. He has displays planned throughout the year for the Fireworks, New Years Eve, Easter, Valentines and even dinosaurs as well as Star Trek.

He also has a YouTube channel which he updates regularly with showtimes and details of his new shows.

Visitors are welcome to enjoy the display, but David politely asks that everyone remains considerate of his neighbours by not blocking driveways or creating congestion.