When a local spotted something unusual moving under the water at Fleetwood Boating Lake, it turned out to be a crustacean with a curious backstory.

Visitors to Fleetwood Boating Lake are used to spotting swans, ducks and the occasional curious crab, but one recent sighting has left the community both amused and amazed.

Earlier this week a local resident reported spotting something decidedly out of the ordinary beneath the lake’s surface: a giant lobster. Yes, a full-sized crustacean, right here at Fleetwood boating lake.

It didn’t take long for social media to light up with speculation, nostalgia and a surprising amount of backstory.

A local resident to Fleetwood commented and claimed he knew exactly where the lobster came from - because he put it there.

According to Keith McCain, he said: “I put that in there about four years ago along with another one which got caught by crabbers.

“Glad to see one survived and is thriving because I bought them for my wife off Skip Firth to eat but couldn't bring myself to kill them so set them free.”

Keith explained that he had tried to set them free in the sea, he said: “I tried to get to the sea and ended up to my knees in mud so abandoned that idea and picked the boating lake instead anyway glad I put them there because now they're now legends.”

Another local resident recalled that she and her children had caught the same lobster, she said: “Me and my kids caught him a few years back, took a picture and put him back.

“We’ve been back a few times to see if he’s still there and not seen him, but glad he is still there we called him ‘Larry the lobster’.”

While no official measurements have been taken, those who have encountered Larry describe him as impressively large - far bigger than anything you’d expect to find in an inland lake.

It’s unclear how he’s managing to sustain himself, but judging by his survival over the years, he seems to have adapted just fine.

Residents vow to keep an eye out during their walks around the lake. Who knows, next time you’re at Fleetwood Boating Lake, you might just spot Larry lurking beneath the ripples.