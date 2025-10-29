A hotelier hopes his £1.6m transformation of The Woodhouse Hotel will set the stage for Love on the Prom – a dating show celebrating talent, personality and Blackpool charm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Woodhouse, who owns The Woodhouse Hotel, is preparing to film Love on the Prom, a new dating concept set inside the hotel’s Italian restaurant, Casa Di Legno.

The show will invite singles from across the country to enjoy a date in the stylish restaurant – but with a twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hotelier hopes the Woodhouse Hotel will set the stage for Love on the Prom – a dating show celebrating talent, personality and Blackpool charm | Contributed

Each participant will have a talent to share, whether it’s singing, dancing, comedy or another unique skill.

Dean said: “I wanted to create something fun, positive and full of heart. Love on the Prom is about real people, real connections and a bit of entertainment too.

“Everyone has something special about them, and this gives them a chance to show it off while having a great night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casa Di Legno, which holds a 4.8-star rating on TripAdvisor and is ranked 13th out of 549 restaurants in Blackpool, will provide the setting for the romantic encounters.

The restaurant has quickly become known for its high-end feel and warm atmosphere, attracting both locals and tourists since opening as part of the Woodhouse’s major refurbishment three years ago.

The show will take place in the hotel’s Italian restaurant, Casa Di Legno. | Contributed

Dean says the idea grew from his passion for the resort and his desire to help promote it.

“Blackpool means a lot to me. It’s always been a place where people come to have a good time. I just wanted to do something that celebrates that,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a beautiful hotel and restaurant here, and I want people to see what Blackpool has to offer.”

The series will launch exclusively on social media, starting with TikTok, where viewers can follow the dates and see new clips from the restaurant.

Dean hopes the project will expand into a larger production with the support of a professional media partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodhouse Hotel opened three years ago following a staggering £1.6 million refurbishment | Contributed

He would also love to bring in a celebrity host to help take Love on the Prom nationwide.

Dean believes the series will not only help people find romance but also highlight the best of what Blackpool has to offer.

“Blackpool’s full of character – I just want to showcase that,” he said.

“We’ve built something beautiful here, and I’d love people to see it as a place for great food, great company and maybe even a bit of love.”

Singles of all ages, genders and backgrounds are invited to apply to take part in Love on the Prom via the website loveontheprom.com.