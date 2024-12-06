A Fleetwood man has tucked into one of his mum's home-baked mince pies this festive period - 22 years after she died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Newson, 57, discovered a batch of 47 pastry treats in the bottom of his mum Marlene's fridge, after she died aged 67 in December 2002.

Now at the start of December each year, Richard defrosts one pie and scoffs it down in memory of his mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Newson tucked into one of his mum's home-baked mince pies this festive period - 22 years after she died | National World / SWNS

He says it's become an annual tradition that starts off the Christmas period, but added that "nobody else" in his family will eat the pies apart from him.

Richard said: "It's become the start of my Christmas.

"When I have one, Christmas is here basically.

"My mum and dad loved Christmas, it was a big thing at their house so it brings back all the memories.

"They would say 'what are you doing, you fool?' but I think secretly they might have been pleased, or at least my mum would have been."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marlene used to bake mince pies to dish them out to local shops, businesses and hairdressers to spread Christmas cheer and would keep some in her freezer.

She then passed away on December 14, 2002 - just four days after her husband Bob died aged 69 after suffering from a stroke.

Richard then discovered the festive bakes and "couldn't bear" to throw them away, so decided to have one every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I thought I would have one after I discovered them but I couldn't bear to throw it away, so I put them in my freezer.

"Then I decided I would have one the following Christmas and it's gone from there.

"I never considered that I would be eating mince pies for 47 years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob and Marlene Newson | Blackpool Gazette / SWNS

Richard allows the pie to defrost naturally and then warms it slightly before tucking into it.

He says it's become an annual tradition - but added that "nobody else" in his family will eat them apart from him.

Richard said: "There is nobody mad enough apart from me.

"My son and my sister had one the first year, but they stopped after that."

The Food Standards Agency said frozen food can be "stored indefinitely but the quality and taste may degrade over time".