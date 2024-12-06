I honour my mum's memory each Christmas by defrosting and eating one of her mince pies - she died 22 years ago

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024
A Fleetwood man has tucked into one of his mum's home-baked mince pies this festive period - 22 years after she died.

Richard Newson, 57, discovered a batch of 47 pastry treats in the bottom of his mum Marlene's fridge, after she died aged 67 in December 2002.

Now at the start of December each year, Richard defrosts one pie and scoffs it down in memory of his mum.

Richard Newson tucked into one of his mum's home-baked mince pies this festive period - 22 years after she diedplaceholder image
Richard Newson tucked into one of his mum's home-baked mince pies this festive period - 22 years after she died | National World / SWNS

He says it's become an annual tradition that starts off the Christmas period, but added that "nobody else" in his family will eat the pies apart from him.

Richard said: "It's become the start of my Christmas.

"When I have one, Christmas is here basically.

"My mum and dad loved Christmas, it was a big thing at their house so it brings back all the memories.

"They would say 'what are you doing, you fool?' but I think secretly they might have been pleased, or at least my mum would have been."

Marlene used to bake mince pies to dish them out to local shops, businesses and hairdressers to spread Christmas cheer and would keep some in her freezer.

She then passed away on December 14, 2002 - just four days after her husband Bob died aged 69 after suffering from a stroke.

Richard then discovered the festive bakes and "couldn't bear" to throw them away, so decided to have one every year.

He said: "I thought I would have one after I discovered them but I couldn't bear to throw it away, so I put them in my freezer.

"Then I decided I would have one the following Christmas and it's gone from there.

"I never considered that I would be eating mince pies for 47 years."

Bob and Marlene Newsonplaceholder image
Bob and Marlene Newson | Blackpool Gazette / SWNS

Richard allows the pie to defrost naturally and then warms it slightly before tucking into it.

He says it's become an annual tradition - but added that "nobody else" in his family will eat them apart from him.

Richard said: "There is nobody mad enough apart from me.

"My son and my sister had one the first year, but they stopped after that."

The Food Standards Agency said frozen food can be "stored indefinitely but the quality and taste may degrade over time".

