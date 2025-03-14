A Fylde coast teacher is desperately trying to raise funds for cancer treatment in Germany which offers her the best chance of staying alive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Kennerley 57, of St Annes, currently has stage 4 colon cancer with liver metastases but she says the NHS cannot offer other treatment except palliative chemotherapy.

However, the mum-of-two says she doesn't want to give up and has spent savings, sick pay and money raised from crowdfunding on several sessions of an alternative kind of treatment in Germany, TACE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Kennerley is hoping for further cancer treatment in Germany | Submitted

TACE refers to Trans Arterial Chemoembolisation, a cancer treatment that delivers chemotherapy directly into the blood vessels feeding a tumor, often in the liver, and then blocks the blood supply to the tumour.

The three sessions of treatment appeared to be working, shrinking the tumours in Karen’ s liver and giving her the chance of having them removed.

But Karen, an SEN teacher who is no longer well enough to work, says her statutory sick pay comes to an end next week - and so do her funds.

She is facing a stark situation, which she says sadly was made work when her condition was misdiagnosed and she lost vital time in getting the treatment she needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Kennerley in hospital with her son, Jordan | Submitted

Karen, married with a grown up son and daughter, said: “I have gone through the mill and now time is running out.

“Initially I was told I had a ‘benign’ tumour but it turned out to be cancerous.

“I transferred my care to Christie Hospital but despite harsh chemo, the cancer had already had months to develop and last March I had spectacular progression in a number of areas and had to have a 2nd life saving surgery at Christies.

“Unfortunately, because the cancer has now spread to my liver, the NHS cannot offer other treatment except palliative chemo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ I want to live so I have set up a gofundme to get specialist treatment at Frankfurt University Hospital.”

She added: “The NHS is aware of the options available but won't fund them. We are not actually told about them either.

“Plus if you go abroad for treatment, you are often thrown off the NHS books and then can't get supportive blood results or scans.

I feel like the NHS is broken and I don't know how it can be fixed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says she has been glad of the support from husband Craig and children , Jordan and Jade.

Karen’s GoFund Me page raised £15,000 with the help of generus supporters - but the funds have now been used.

She said: “They have been so kind. But sadly the money raised has been spent on the treatment in Germany, so I’m really up against it.”

To support Karen and her crowdfund appeal visit: https://gofund.me/d2f48424