The chair of the new Friends of Revoe Park calls for support to improve the park for the local community.

The new friends group was set up in April of this year and they have big plans for the Blackpool park.

The group is looking for more volunteers, funding and support to put their plans into action.

The chair of the Friends of Revoe Park is Beverley Peacock, she has lived down the road from the park for a long time and is a regular visitor.

She picks up her grandchildren from Revoe Park on a frequent basis and she was always seeing litter and dog fouling. She says she has to go in everyday with a carrier bag and clean up the litter in the playground area and put it in the bins.

Chair of the Friends of Revoe Park, Beverley Peacock calls for more support from the community to improve Revoe Park for everyone. | National World

After complaining to the council she decided to take things into her own hands.

Mrs Peacock said: “I spoke to the park rangers and they suggested setting up a Friends group. The play equipment needs looking at and fixing. We need support from the local community and more people to become involved and volunteering, doesn’t have to be a lot of volunteering an hour a week or an hour a month.”

The group was sponsored by a local properties company called Winni Tree Properties who sponsored them 1000 leaflets to promote the group which where distributed by Mrs Peacock.

Community Hut Revoe Park | National World

The reported problems in the park include anti social behaviour in the form of people coming in to drink in certain areas of the park and leaving litter behind. Dog fouling was another problem that was brought up by Mrs Peacock. Others include the playground equipment being old and worn out.

The Friends of Revoe Park group has been set up to address this issues and bring the local community together in making the park a nicer and cleaner space for everyone.

Mrs Peacock said: “We have two Facebook groups one is for the wider public to join and one is for the members of the Friends of Revoe Park group. We want to open up the community garden more and get that more friendly, more people to come in and get involved in growing their own vegetables and helping tidy it up really.”

The next meeting is at the community hut at Revoe Park on November 21.

Desiree Chan is another member of the Friends of Revoe Park she said: “We need a few hundred pounds for the community hut to fit new carpet, a toilet and paint to redo the hut.”

Mrs Peacock said: “We have only just got the keys but we want to open it up and serve refreshments for people and have a place can sit and meet and talk.

“That is not going to happen straight away because we need to do the hut up.”