I had to spend £180 to save my dog's life after he ate cannabis in a children's park
A teenager from Blackpool has spoken out after nearly losing her pet dog after he swallowed some cannabis from a discarded bong.
Tegan Grainger, 17, was walking her 11-month-old Labrador Clifford last Friday (March 29) at 10am around the park on Caunce Street when the distressing event unfolded.
The fox red Labrador is also her assistance dog in training.
Tegan said: "I suffer with dizzy spells, anxiety suspected autism and depression so Clifford helps me with all of this.
"Me and Clifford went to the public children’s park. In the park there is a basketball court which is hardly ever used anymore so I shut the gate to it and let him off the lead like I always do.
"Two minutes later I noticed a bottle on the floor he licked it before I could get to it and that’s when I noticed it was a homemade bong.
"I grabbed a poop bag and put it in without touching it and threw it in the bin." Ten minutes later when the pair arrived home Clifford started shaking and foaming at the mouth.
Tegan added: "His heart rate was really fast so I rushed him to the vet with my mum.
"After an hour the vet came out and told us he was okay and that he had some medicine to help him with it.
"The vet said she doesn’t know exactly what drug it was was, but she said it definitely had high amounts of caffeine in it and with it being a homemade bong it could have been anything but she said it could have been an MDMA." The pair spent an hour and ten minutes at the vets which cost £183.72, with Clifford unable to work for two days.
She said: "He was sleepy for the next few days and he had to have some meds but he’s back to normal now.
"I think it would be a great idea for more people to be careful and aware as it could save a much loved pet's life."
"To the people/person who left their homemade bong in the children's play park if you are reading this, I've had to spend nearly £200 to save my dog's life.
"He is still feeling the effects of what should have been a happy 15-20 minutes walk.
"It turned into a nightmare two hours in the vets wondering if he was going to be okay while he got tested to see what it was.
"When you do drugs it's not just your body that's effected, it's other people too.
"Your bong is in the bin where it belongs!"
