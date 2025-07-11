Blackpool South MP Chris Webb admits he has had to face some tough choices between loyalty to his party and Government - and his home town amd constituents.

The Blackpool-born politician has been reflecting on the first 12 months of Sir Keir Starmer’s Government and his own first year as an MP, following his re-election success on July 4 last year, having previously won a by-election in the May.

That first year has not been without its challenges but Chris says it has also been a period of great achievement too.

The Government had only been in place for a handful of weeks before it suffered an early own goal - introducing a controversial cut to winter fuel payments for pensioners which went too far and suffered immediate mass criticism.

The Bill set out to try and ensure that those who did not need the payment would no longer get it, resulting in major savings for the Government - but the miscued cut-off point meant that millions of older people would face a chilly time in winter.

For the new MP, it meant facing a difficult choice.

Blackoool comes first

The lifelong Labour man said: “It meant going against the whip, which was something I didn’t want to have to do and it was a tough time for me.

“But it was a case of putting Blackpool first and the party and Government second.

“The Bill, as it stood, would affect thousands of older people here in my constituency so I felt I had no choice but to vote against it.”

The Government later made a U-turn on the bill, resulting in millions of pensioners across the country being able to claim their winter allowances.

Chris again found himself on the other side when it came to another controversial Government initiative - the benefits bill.

Although this week the government won a vote on its bill by 75 votes, this only came about after very lte concessions to Labour rebels.

It had to water down some of the toughest elements - cutbacks to universal credit and the number of disabled people eligible for personal independence payments (Pip).

Chris said: “ I was a rebel initially, I think the bill was rushed and it did concern me a lot, what we were being asked to support. I stuck my neck out and wouldnt the support the bill as it was.

“It was tough to vote against my Government but we are here for our constituents and you can never forget that. How is it going to affect people in Blackpool, will it impact on their lives?

“Now the bill has changed and what has gone through and you vote for what is in front of you.

“Peopl talk about U-turns as if it were a bad thing but to me, it shows the Government is listening.

“That is what i want from a leader, someone who admits things aren't working and is prepared to do something about it.

“If you contrast that with what the Conservatives did - Rishi Sunak admitted the Rwanda bill for immigrants was rubbish but he kept going with it. That, to me, is morally wrong and we haven’t done that.”

Chris grew up in Layton and Grange Park and he feels that being local makes a huge difference.

Unusually, he didn’t cut his political teeth as a local councillor here in Blackpool, finding himself representing a ward as a local councillor on Manchester City Council during a rare time outside the resort.

His wife, Portia Webb, is a Blackpool councillor, representing the Tyldesley ward. The couple have a young son.

Chris, 39, says: “Representing the town you were born and grew up in really does make a difference, it’s massive.

“I wasn’t parachuted in, I’ve always been here, I know the place and its problems and I’m passionate about trying to help it.”

He is proud that since he became part of the new Government, eight ministers have visited the resort, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

In fact the minister made Blckpool a key focal point when he came to the town to announce details of the Government's 10 Year NHS Plan to tackle the nation's stark health inequalities.

Chris said: “Blackpool is going to benefit from this. This was a forgotten town under the Tories. There may have been a few new buildings but what about the people?

“We’ve huge problems here - more working people are using food banks than ever before, there are big issus with poverty and bad housing.”

Chris says that with the Government's health plans, residents in the resort will benefit - focusing on three key changes: from hospital to community, from analogue to digital, and from sickness to prevention. This plan aims to improve healthcare access, personalise care, and empower patients through technology and a greater emphasis on preventative measures.

He says one of the key concerns for people in the town is crime.

Proudest moments

He says: “I’m proud that we’re doing something about that. One of my election pledges was to get more police on our streets.

“We’ve now been able to announce that Blackoool is to get dedicated neighbourhood police in every ward - people will know who their dedicated local bobbies are.”

Poor housing and local jobs are other key targets.

He welcomes Blackpool Council’s initiatives to clear away poor quality homes and build new housing, thanks to Government investment, but he says more work is still needed.

On unemployment, he says his proudest moment as an MP was to hold a huge jobs fair in the resort earlier this year.

He says: “We had 4,000 people through the doors, 1,500 jobs on offer, over 100 employers in all sectors, including police, fire services, hospitality, the armed forces.

“Blackpool people need good jobs. We don’t want to see our young people disappearing to Manchester, Liverpool and London.

“One of my best moments was when someone stopped me to say they’d been to the jobs fair and landed themselves a job.

“And we’ll be back next year too and the jobs fair will be even bigger and better."

Death threats

People are not always appreciative of his efforts.

He says he has had death threats and the police are even involved in one particular case.

But he says; "It's never been face to face. They are always keyboard warriors sitting in a room somewhere. They are not going to deter me."

Another threat on the horizon is the rise of Reform UK, Nigel Farrage's party who stormed to success in county elections this year, even takng control Lancashire county Council.

But he says: "It's a protest, because people are angry about a lot of issues and we get that. I don’t even think it is a swing to the right in this country - they’ve mainly split the Tory vote.

He does not feel that the party will present a long term, serious challenge to the actual Government.

So after a year in the job, how does he feel about it now?

He said: “It’s tough, there are long hours, you’ve loads to do and time goes quickly.

“You’re doing a lot of travelling.

“But if you remember why you went into it and what you’re trying to achieve - to try and make life better for the people you serve - then it’s so rewarding.

"My aim is to make myself the most accessible MP Blackpool has ever had and we're already getting there."