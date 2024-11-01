A 75-year-old woman from Fleetwood has been left heartbroken after her mobility scooter was taken while she was shopping in Aldi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maureen Bruneel was shopping at the Poulton Road Fleetwood store at around 11.30am on Wednesday when the theft of her black Rascal Frontier mobility scooter took place.

The woman had been shopping in Aldi, Fleetwood, when her mobility scooter was stolen. | Google/Modern Mobility

Her grandaughter Rebecca told the Gazette that she has only recently lost her partner of 20 years and that it was his mobility scooter which has only added to her distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was Fleetwood Aldi.

“She was walking pushing a trolley as she can still walk but is unsteady on her feet and when she came out after shopping it was gone.

“My nan is 75 and just lost her partner of 20 years and the scooter was his so it’s sentimental to her.

“She’s had it for a couple of years and it costs around £2,000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobility scooters are single-seat, battery-powered vehicles that help people who have trouble walking or getting around.

People with mobility issues such as those with arthritis or muscular disease, can use mobility scooters to regain or gain independence.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said the theft had been reported to them and that they were investigating.

Anyone with any information as to the scooter’s whereabouts should contact them.