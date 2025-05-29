I got free food at Blackpool’s new Turkish spot and It was worth the hype

Yesterday, (May 28) Central Drive was buzzing with excitement as Antalya Shawarma officially opened its doors and celebrated by handing out free food all day.

Antalya Shawarma is the latest addition to Blackpool’s ever-growing food scene and it’s bringing a proper taste of Turkey with it.

From flame-grilled shawarma wraps to spiced rice, fresh salads, and rich, garlicky sauces - the flavours were bold, fresh and seriously moreish.

The new opening of Turkish takeaway Antalya Shawarmra on Central Drive, Blackpool. | Facebook

The queues outside were proof enough that this wasn’t your average takeaway launch.

Word spread fast with locals tagging friends and neighbours, eager to try something new (and enjoy a free lunch while they were at it).

The atmosphere was upbeat, the staff were welcoming and the scent of sizzling meat drifted down the street, you couldn’t miss it.

It’s always exciting to see new businesses investing in our community especially when they bring something different to the table.

Blackpool’s kebab game has always been strong, but Antalya is clearly aiming to raise the bar. If yesterday’s opening was anything to go by, they’re off to a flying start.

The owners say they’re passionate about sharing genuine Turkish flavours with the town and they seem to have nailed the balance between tradition and takeaway convenience.

Owner Bakhtiar Majedi said: “Yesterday (May 28) was the first day we opened our restaurant. We wanted to give some life to the local community.

“We gave away free chicken shawarma for the first day, that’s what we did to give everyone a chance to come in and try our fresh food.

“It was really busy and everyone really enjoyed the food. There was a huge queue outside.

“Now it’s back to normal. We’re new here and we’ve been asked by family and friends to open here in Blackpool.

“The opening was a community event and we covered all of the costs ourselves to provide a free of charge service to the residents of Blackpool.

“By the looks of it everyone enjoyed what we provided.”

A recent customer said: “I went on first day and had a lamb shawarma which was absolutely delicious, very tasty.

“The atmosphere inside the restaurant was very good, the mixture of lamb with all spices was wonderful.

“I’ll definitely go again and would highly recommend this place to anyone.”

It’s fast, fresh and packed with character, everything you want from a local favourite.

So while the free food offer was a one-day-only deal Antalya Shawarma is now open for business and ready to serve up something special.

Whether you’re after a quick lunch or a new go-to dinner spot, it’s well worth a visit.