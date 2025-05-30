Tucked away on Aldon Road in Poulton-le-Fylde, Three Little Piggies Bakery is a delightful haven for dessert enthusiasts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2017 by the passionate duo Emma and Tom, this independent bakery has quickly become a local favourite well renowned for its modern and delicious bakes.

The moment I stepped inside I was welcomed by a warm, inviting space filled with the irresistible scent of freshly baked goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just a bakery, it’s a little slice of heaven where buttercream, brownies and creativity meet.

Three Little Piggies bakery in Poulton-le-Fylde. | Three Little Piggies bakery

Co-owner, Emma said: “Her and her husband Tom are the founders of Three Little Piggies Bakery & Cake Studio, based in Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire.

“Three Little Piggies was born in 2017; named after our three boys, who enjoy our baking, a lot!

“Working together we combine our training and passion for food to create modern, bespoke cakes and bakes with a minimal and often very colourful approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe fresh is best and every day we bake fresh onsite using only the best ingredients.

“We change our specials flavours weekly - that way you can enjoy seasonal flavours, always knowing that your sweet treats have been baked that morning.”

Selection of pastries from Three Little Piggies bakery in Poulton. | ThreeLittlePiggies/FB

What really sets Three Little Piggies apart is their ever-evolving weekly menu. On my visit I treated myself to a belgian chocolate brownie that was as indulgent as it was Instagram-worthy.

Their TLP millionaire’s slice and salted pretzel chocolate tart also caught my eye and lived up to the hype.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Little Piggies bakery in Poulton | Three Little Piggies/Facebook

Emma and Tom’s passion is evident in every aspect of the business from the artistry of the decorations to the genuinely warm service.

They’re not just selling cakes, they’re sharing joy one slice at a time. Even though bespoke cake orders are currently on pause, the quality and variety on offer more than make up for it.

It’s clear I’m not alone in my praise reviews across the web give them near-perfect scores, with loyal customers returning time and again for their sweet fix.

A recent customer said: “The sandwich we had was amazing, the sausage rolls, cakes & macarons were the best & the staff were so lovely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Will definitely going back to try the coffee, sweet treats & other sandwiches.”

Their reputation is well-earned and the buzz around this place is entirely justified.

Three Little Piggies is open Wednesday to Friday from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

My advice? Get there early, things sell out fast and once you’ve tasted their treats, you’ll understand why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For me, discovering this bakery was more than a sugar rush, it was a reminder that passion and quality still thrive in local businesses.

Whether you’re celebrating something special or just fancy a treat, Three Little Piggies is worth every crumb.

You can find out more information or purchase a sweet treat on their website: https://www.threelittlepiggiesbakery.com/about