I found the sweetest spot in Poulton - Three Little Piggies bakery and it was amazing
Founded in 2017 by the passionate duo Emma and Tom, this independent bakery has quickly become a local favourite well renowned for its modern and delicious bakes.
The moment I stepped inside I was welcomed by a warm, inviting space filled with the irresistible scent of freshly baked goods.
It’s not just a bakery, it’s a little slice of heaven where buttercream, brownies and creativity meet.
Co-owner, Emma said: “Her and her husband Tom are the founders of Three Little Piggies Bakery & Cake Studio, based in Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire.
“Three Little Piggies was born in 2017; named after our three boys, who enjoy our baking, a lot!
“Working together we combine our training and passion for food to create modern, bespoke cakes and bakes with a minimal and often very colourful approach.
“We believe fresh is best and every day we bake fresh onsite using only the best ingredients.
“We change our specials flavours weekly - that way you can enjoy seasonal flavours, always knowing that your sweet treats have been baked that morning.”
What really sets Three Little Piggies apart is their ever-evolving weekly menu. On my visit I treated myself to a belgian chocolate brownie that was as indulgent as it was Instagram-worthy.
Their TLP millionaire’s slice and salted pretzel chocolate tart also caught my eye and lived up to the hype.
Emma and Tom’s passion is evident in every aspect of the business from the artistry of the decorations to the genuinely warm service.
They’re not just selling cakes, they’re sharing joy one slice at a time. Even though bespoke cake orders are currently on pause, the quality and variety on offer more than make up for it.
It’s clear I’m not alone in my praise reviews across the web give them near-perfect scores, with loyal customers returning time and again for their sweet fix.
A recent customer said: “The sandwich we had was amazing, the sausage rolls, cakes & macarons were the best & the staff were so lovely.
“Will definitely going back to try the coffee, sweet treats & other sandwiches.”
Their reputation is well-earned and the buzz around this place is entirely justified.
Three Little Piggies is open Wednesday to Friday from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.
My advice? Get there early, things sell out fast and once you’ve tasted their treats, you’ll understand why.
For me, discovering this bakery was more than a sugar rush, it was a reminder that passion and quality still thrive in local businesses.
Whether you’re celebrating something special or just fancy a treat, Three Little Piggies is worth every crumb.
You can find out more information or purchase a sweet treat on their website: https://www.threelittlepiggiesbakery.com/about
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.