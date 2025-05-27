I found 9 Fylde Coast parks that will make half-term a breeze

Blackpool and the Fylde coast are packed with green spaces where families can enjoy their half-term.
If you’re stuck for ideas this half term, head to a local park where you’ll find fresh air, happy kids and coffee close at hand.
Here are nine local parks that make the half-term outing that bit easier and tastier.
I found 9 Fylde Coast parks that make half-term a breeze
2. Stanley Park
Stanley Park: Spanning 256 acres, Stanley Park is Blackpool's premier green space, renowned for its blend of formal gardens, woodlands, and recreational facilities. Families can enjoy the Italian Gardens, a boating lake, a large children's playground, and an Art Deco café. The park also boasts sports amenities, including tennis courts and a BMX track, making it a versatile destination for visitors of all ages.
3. Anchorsholme Park
Anchorsholme Park, Blackpool situated near the coast offers a modern playground, open green spaces and a cafe for refreshments. Its proximity to the sea provides a refreshing breeze, making it an ideal spot for picnics and leisurely walks this half-term.
4. Boundary Park
Boundary Park is nestled within Blackpool's Grange Park estate and offers a welcoming green space for both families and fitness enthusiasts. The park features a well-equipped children's playground catering to a variety of recreational activities. Its open fields and paved pathways provide an ideal setting for walking, jogging or simply enjoying the outdoors. Conveniently located with nearby public transport links, Boundary Park serves as a community hub, promoting health, leisure, and social interaction in a relaxed environment
5. Claremont Park
Claremont Park, situated in Blackpool's North Shore offers a vibrant and inclusive environment for families and community members alike. The park features a playground, complete with a ship structure, slides, swings, and roundabouts, providing imaginative play opportunities for children. The adjacent Claremont Park Community Centre serves as a hub for local events and activities, including arts and crafts, martial arts, youth clubs, and community gardening projects. With its diverse facilities and active community engagement, Claremont Park stands as a cherished green space in Blackpool.
6. Crossland Road Park
Crossland Road Park, located in Blackpool's Marton area offers a welcoming green space for families and fitness enthusiasts alike. The park features a children's play area and open fields, making it suitable for various recreational activities. Well maintained pathways provide an ideal setting for walking. With its combination of play areas, open spaces and community engagement, Crossland Road Park serves as a cherished spot for relaxation and recreation in Blackpool.
