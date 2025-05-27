I found 9 Fylde Coast parks that will make half-term a breeze

5 . Claremont Park

Claremont Park, situated in Blackpool's North Shore offers a vibrant and inclusive environment for families and community members alike. The park features a playground, complete with a ship structure, slides, swings, and roundabouts, providing imaginative play opportunities for children. The adjacent Claremont Park Community Centre serves as a hub for local events and activities, including arts and crafts, martial arts, youth clubs, and community gardening projects. With its diverse facilities and active community engagement, Claremont Park stands as a cherished green space in Blackpool. | Blackpool Better Start/Claremont Park Photo: Blackpool Better Start/Claremont Park