I found 21 iconic places on the Fylde Coast perfect for a cute date this winter

From swanky restaurants to exciting day-trips, this list has you covered in terms of places, spots, and attractions to go out and try with your significant other.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Land the perfect crisp winter’s day whilst visiting one of our suggested locales and you’ve got yourself a hum-dinger of a day out which is sure to impress.
Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...
The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood
Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price
All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.