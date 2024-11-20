I found 21 iconic places on the Fylde Coast perfect for a cute date this winter

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 13:28 GMT

Struggling to come up with a great date idea? Look no further.

From swanky restaurants to exciting day-trips, this list has you covered in terms of places, spots, and attractions to go out and try with your significant other.

Land the perfect crisp winter’s day whilst visiting one of our suggested locales and you’ve got yourself a hum-dinger of a day out which is sure to impress.

Take a look at the list below...

107 Bond St, Blackpool FY4 1EX | Café

1. Rendezvous Café

107 Bond St, Blackpool FY4 1EX | Café | Google

Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ | Iconic Landmark

2. Blackpool Tower

Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ | Iconic Landmark | National World

E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8PP | Zoo

3. Blackpool Zoo

E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8PP | Zoo | Blackpool Zoo

62A Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EW | Italian Restaurant

4. Farina & Co

62A Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EW | Italian Restaurant | Google

525 Ocean Blvd, Blackpool FY4 1EZ | Amusement Park

5. Pleasure Beach Resort

525 Ocean Blvd, Blackpool FY4 1EZ | Amusement Park | Pleasure Beach Resort

Blackpool FY1 5EP | Bingo Hall

6. Club 3000

Blackpool FY1 5EP | Bingo Hall | Lucinda Herbert Photo: Lucinda Herbert

