I fear traffic chaos will get worse as new homes in Thornton and Poulton are filled

A traffic campaigner fears that the A585 is set for congestion hell as new homes in Thornton and Poulton become occupied.

The completion of the much-anticipated A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass last spring, after three years, has been hailed as a major achievement.

Built around the village of Little Singleton, the project was aimed at reducing congestion, improving safety and removing a major bottleneck between the M55 junction at Kirkham and Fleetwood.

The Windy Harbour Bypass has alleviated congestion, says National Highways - but concerns have been raised | Third party

The multi-million pound project, which saw National Highways partner construction group Kier to deliver the scheme. was part-opened before Christmas 2023 before being fully opened in March last year.

National Highways say the scheme has alleviated some of the key problems facing motorists on this key road, which is the main link between the Wyre communities of Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Thornton and Poulton, and the M55.

However, Thornton resident Mark Owens, who lobbied for a public meeting about the A585 last year, fears the problem has not been fixed - and will be made even worse as occupants come to live in new estates in Thornton and Poulton.

He said: “Unfortunately, I don’t believe the problem has been solved.

“They have just created a balloon between two of the main congestion points, River Wyre and Windy Harbour junctions, with complex multi light junctions with a funnel at each end over the worst part of the A585.

“Traffic is already slowing and the junction with the M55, so this was only ever going to be a temporary solution.

“I believe all the councils involved in discussions about the A585 years ago should have chosen the Yellow Route,which would have given us a dual carriageway from Morrisons roundabout to the M55 Junction.

“My concern is what it will mean for this road, and the Norcross roundabout, when all the new houses in Norcross, Thornton and Poulton, which are being built, will be fully occupied by road users.

”The Government wants even more houses for Wyre as well.”

However, National Highways Project Manager Tom Peckitt said in August last year of the new road:“It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work which is already resulting in vastly improved journeys.

“The three miles of new road added around the village of Little Singleton has brought much-needed capacity to deliver smoother, safer and more reliable journeys for everyone.”