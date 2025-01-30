I don't think you'll find a better place to live! The 35 top Lancashire towns to buy a home

Lancashire truly is a wonderful place.

From stunning natural countryside in the form of breathtaking beaches and rugged countryside fells, to bustling cities, world-class universities, and top-notch restaurants, Lancashire really does have it all - and we’re celebrating it as part of our #LoveYour campaign in tribute to all things Lancashire.

From Lancaster to Leyland, Ormskirk to Oswaldtwistle, Blackpool to Burnley, there is far from a shortage of unique and wonderful places to call home, meaning that Lancashire has something for everyone.

If you’re after hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants, then Lancashire has something for you. Likewise, if it’s quaint villages surrounded by countryside that tickles your fancy, then there is no shortage of desirable places across the county fitting that description as well.

If you're looking to move to the area it can be a daunting decision when you're picking the right place to settle down, so we asked our readers where the best places to live in the county are. Take a look through our photo gallery to find out what they told us...

Judith Stansfield said: "Thornton. I want to move back."

1. Thornton

Judith Stansfield said: "Thornton. I want to move back." | Google

Ema Catterall said: "I would say Carnforth."

2. Carnforth

Ema Catterall said: "I would say Carnforth." | Google

3. Hambleton - Hambleton recently ranked third as England’s most relaxed area in a recent study by fitness equipment supplier Mirafit.

Everard and Cole

Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live."

4. Poulton-le-Fylde

Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live." | Google

Sue Parkes said: "We are very happy where we are with fabulous people who are the salt of the earth around us in Leyland! Great local amenities!"

5. Leyland

Sue Parkes said: "We are very happy where we are with fabulous people who are the salt of the earth around us in Leyland! Great local amenities!" | Google

Judith McKelvey said: "Great Harwood - a very friendly little town with a plethora of small privately owned businesses."

6. Great Harwood

Judith McKelvey said: "Great Harwood - a very friendly little town with a plethora of small privately owned businesses." | Google

