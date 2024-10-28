After a recent study based on data from the Home Office and TripAdvisor listed Blackpool as the third best place to live in the UK, locals had their say on the matter...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With our beloved Blackpool having been revealed as one of the top three places to live in the UK by a study conducted by national home buying firm House Buyers 4 U, locals greeted the news with a combination of pride, slight surprise, and wry chuckles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the study being based on Home Office and TripAdvisor data across five categories, locations were assessed on a culture score (based on shopping, nightlife, and more), a green score (based on the count and rating of nature and parks), a housing score (based on housing affordability), a utility score (based on energy and gas), and a violent crime score (based on the annual increase or decrease of reported incidents).

National World

With Blackpool scoring well, many local residents weighed in on the matter, with Paul Ward saying: “I've lived here 23 years, I know it's not perfect but I'm happy here and can't see any reason to move”. Jean Evans added: “37 yrs this November. I guess I'm here to stay.”

York took the crown as the best place to live with Nottingham following closely in second and Edinburgh coming fourth place. Blackpool was voted for its cultural expression through its entertainment and decreasing crime rate, receiving a culture score of 77.36 out of 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m hoping Blackpool is on the up” said Tom Evens “I’ve always loved the place but it has an extremely large stretch of poor housing.” Linda Sweeney added: “I don't think it's the worst place but I'm surprised it came out in the top 3”.

The study surveyed in particular the local authorities that were suitable for residents and new housing, yet a majority of the local residents begged to differ. Gavin Breaknell said: “I just wish the council and MPs would listen to the residents!!!! Instead of wasting money, do things that the residents report to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Winterbottom added: “They’re correct I’m sure!! But for those who actually do live here, if we made the top 3 in the country …. how bad is the rest??”