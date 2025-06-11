I desperately need an electric wheelchair here's how my friends are helping
Sean, 41, suffered a severe brain injury in 2015 caused by an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), leaving him paralysed from the chest down.
After spending 18 months in hospital, Sean has worked hard to rebuild his life with the support of his family, including his two children, Cain and Lilly. His electric wheelchair has been a lifeline ever since - helping him get around independently and remain engaged in everyday activities.
Sean said: “When I was finally discharged from hospital, I knew I couldn’t live my life stuck in bed. The NHS waitlist for an electric wheelchair was five years, so I raised the funds privately to buy one.
“But because I bought the chair myself, NHS wheelchair services won’t maintain or repair it. That means every single part, service, or breakdown cost has fallen to me.
“Over the past nine years, I’ve spent more than £10,000 just trying to keep it working. It’s £300 just to get someone out to look at it - before any parts are even ordered.”
“The chair is nine years old now, well past its five-year life expectancy. I’m throwing money at something that just can’t be saved.”
When it broke beyond repair earlier this year, he was left facing a financial challenge too big to overcome alone.
Sean said: “I’ve always tried to stay positive and involved in my kids’ lives. This chair means everything to me. Any support, big or small, would be life-changing.”
The event, organised by Sean’s friend and local business owner Paul Kelly, will take place at The Village Hotel golf course on Thursday 25 July, with a 10am tee-off.
Paul Kelly said: “Sean’s an old freind of mine and I heard he was in a bad way and I wanted to find a way to help out.
“I’ve paid for all the teams myself so far and hoping that people turn up. I’m struggling to get the numbers to fill the teams at the moment.”
It's hoped the fundraiser will bring the local community together to help Sean raise the £32,000 needed for a replacement wheelchair - a Permobil F5 Corpus VS, which offers vital standing functionality and tailored support.
The golf day promises a fun and competitive outing for a good cause. The format is a 4 man Texas Scramble, with 10 teams of 4 players taking part.
Entry costs £50 per player or £200 per team and there are prizes for the longest drive, nearest the pin, and the winning team - who will receive a voucher for the club’s professional shop.
There’s also a raffle open to all £10+ donors, with a king-size bed and Emma mattress up for grabs, as well as food vouchers and mystery prizes.
The event is both a chance to support a great cause and enjoy a fun, competitive day of golf.
To donate directly to Sean’s wheelchair fundraiser, or read more about his journey visit: https://gofund.me/563e71e1.
