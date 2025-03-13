I can't believe a TikTok ghost hunter thought it OK to visit Nicola Bulley's grave
The broadcast came from the churchyard in the Lancashire village of St Michael's on Wyre where Nicola is buried.
The mother-of-two disappeared on January 27 2023 whilst walking her dog in the village and her body wasn’t found until February 19, by a couple walking in the area.
The inquest, which concluded in June 2023, determined that Bulley's death was due to accidental drowning.
LBC Radio says it has seen part of the ghost hunt broadcast shortly before midnight on March 2, in which a man can be seen using a ‘Necrometer’, a smartphone app “designed for ghost hunters and paranormal enthusiasts”.
It is claimed the app can detect and communicate with spirits.
Local politicians spoke out about the broadcasts.
Cat Smith the Labour MP for Lancaster and Wyre told LBC she was “sickened and appalled” by the video.
She said: “I’m sickened and appalled by the idea that anybody would think it would be appropriate behaviour to livestream on Tik Tok from the grave of a woman who died in the most tragic of circumstances”.
The MP added that people who were thinking about broadcasting such material should consider for one moment the impact that their actions will have on Nicola’s family who live in the community, her friends and the wider community who were deeply upset by Nicola’s death”.
Peter Cartridge, a local councillor representing the area on Wyre Council, told LBC "live streaming for 'TikTok kicks' from Nicola Bulley's grave, so-called 'tragedy tourism' is just downright disrespectful”.
“It's highly distressing for Nicola's family, friends and the wider community of St Michaels. I would kindly ask these individuals to refrain from such behaviour."
Matthew Salter, a local politician representing the area on Lancashire County Council described the video as “upsetting and disrespectful”, and accused users of “trying to garner attention online”.