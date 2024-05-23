Blackpool Tower Memories: I cannot wait to see how far back the earliest memory will date
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Do you have a special memory of The Blackpool Tower? Did you receive 50 pence if you were the first to spot it on a family day out?
This month, May 2024, the world famous Blackpool Tower turns a momentous 130 years old. To mark this historic occasion, The Tower is inviting people to share their wonderful, funny and extraordinary memories of visits to the beloved Lancashire landmark.
The Blackpool Tower was the vision of John Bickerstaffe, Mayor of Blackpool. John was so keen to see his vision become a reality that he invested £2000 of his own money into the construction.
Since opening its doors to the public in 1894, The Blackpool Tower has attracted multi-generations of families from across the UK and beyond every single year.
To mark the significant occasion of the iconic landmark which gloriously dominates the skyline of the Fylde coast, The Blackpool Tower is inviting the public to share their best memories of visits to the popular seaside attraction.
Whether you were one of the very first people to step on to the ‘walk of faith’ at the top of The Blackpool Tower in 1998, appeared on Come Dancing which broadcast from the Tower Ballroom on and off between 1950 and 1998, or maybe you tied the knot at The Blackpool Tower, the team are keen to hear your memories.
Aaron Edgar, Head of Operations at The Blackpool Tower said: “Since its inception, The Blackpool Tower has always been about making long lasting memories. We couldn’t think of a more fitting way than asking visitors to share their fondest memories to mark the 130th anniversary.
“We are really keen to hear from everyone, young, old, near and far. There are no restrictions, we want anything and everything.
“If you do have a memory, please can you share details and pictures including the date with us. The hope is to create a memory book which will go on display and online for future visitors to enjoy.
“I cannot wait to see how far back the earliest memory will date!”
Contributions can be sent to [email protected]
The Blackpool Tower, on a clear day, can be seen from as far away as Wales and the Lake District and it is visited by more than 600,000 people each year. This year a number of events and activities will take place to mark the 130th anniversary of The Blackpool Tower.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.