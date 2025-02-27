A popular YouTuber came to Blackpool to take on a mega fish and chips challenge - and smashed it.

North East influencer BeardMeatsFood, also known as Adam Moran, is renowned for tackling ginormous food challenges on video and sharing it with his many followers.

He strode into the resort’s 200-seater Harry Ramsden’s eatery on the seafront to take on a mega belly-tester that once made football legend Roy Keane angry.

The story goes that former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charloton took his team out for a blow-out - on the night before a key Euro 96 qualifier against Austria.

And it wasn't any old meal that Big Jack took them out for - it was the Harry’s Challenge : scoff a massive plate of chips with a fish the size of a whale and, as it was back in the day, get a free dessert.

Sadly it wasn't a great idea from Jack, a hero in Irish football but coming to a sharp end as team boss.

Jack, said to have shares in Harry Ramsden's at the time, saw his team battered 3-1 by the Austrians and chipped out of the Euros. The men in green later said they ‘waddled’ onto the pitch for the warm-up!

Keane gave a typically disparaging view of it in his autobiography and inadvertently made the incident famous in footballing circles. .

Fascinated by this tale, Beard sat down for challenge himself. His mission - to clear the massive plate in 30 minutes. Watched by fellow diners at neighbouring tables, he tucked in.

What is Harry’s Challenge?

You have 30 minutes to eat over 1.5kg of the huge fish and chips, served with two jumbo sausages, six chicken bites, three pots of classic chip shop dips and an obligatory pickled gherkin.

It costs £35.99 but currently, it's free if you complete it.

Winners will also receive a champions t-shirt, and a place on the in-store leaderboard.

Beard, encouraged by those in the dining hall, observed as he munched away: “I’ve never been a big fan of gravy on battered fish but it;s something they do in the North so I should be into it.

“The fish is delicious. These are the best chips I’e ever had - I don’t know What Roy Keane was complaining about!”

A lady at the next table, who turned out to be a fellow YouTuneer, encouraged him; “By gum, you've done well there!”

Beard finished the meal in 20 minutes and 47 seconds, smashing the challenge by almost 10 minutes.

He even had room for two desserts - Eton Mess and apple pie with custard. Or at least, he thought he did.

He added:”It tasted good - but maybe the two desserts were not the best choice!”

Could you take on Harry’s Challenge?