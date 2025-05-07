Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s been called Molly-Mae’s favourite perfume - even Rihanna’s - and it’s all over my TikTol FYP. So I had to try it, obviously.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What am I talking about? Nyla by Arabiyat, which is a newly-launched Arabian perfume for women, that influencers are going crazy for.

Which makes me suspicious. I am yet to see a review on TikTok that doesn’t have the magic words ‘commission paid’ at the bottom. So, I had to see for myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, there’s always some deal to be had on this perfume on TikTok shop, but I still wasn’t prepared to spend the best part of £30 on a perfume I’d never smelled, so I opted for the 5ml sample for £4.99 (plus £3.48 shipping). The sample meant I wouldn’t get the admittedly very nice presentation box and gold container, but nevermind.

Within a few days it had arrived at my door, the small plastic vial taped up to stop leaks. Excitedly I got the scissors out and started spraying.

I tried Nyla perfume | NW

Does it like up to the hype?

All the marketing material says there are notes of coconut, peach, white flowers, white musk and patchouli. Honestly, and frankly, I don’t know what all of those things are meant to smell like.

What I will say is that it’s very sweet on the initial smell. Like sweet shop sweet, before it settles down and you get a tobacco sort of note to bring it down to earth. I definitely get coconut, fruity and musk , and to those people who say it’s got “beach vibes”, yep, correct. This is a summery, happy fragrance, and it’s very remincent of...Piz Buin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, I love the smell of Piz Buin, so that’s no slight at all. It’s a slightly deeper, smokier Piz Buin smell. Piz Buin in a smoky bar on holiday. In a good way. If you’ve ever tried Surfari by Saltworks, there’s a similarity.

Now 5ml isn’t a lot, so I wasn’t going crazy with the application, but on my skin, this perfume didn’t last very long. That was a negative. And some people will say it’s too sweet.

But if you want to smell like you’re on holiday, this won’t break the bank. And the bottle’s pretty.