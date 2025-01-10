Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Cleveley’s woman has driven away with a £32,500 Mini Cooper - after going to buy some weedkiller.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Emery won the electric car after taking part in Resolva’s Win A Car promotion, which ran throughout the spring and summer in 2024 at garden centres across the UK and Ireland.

The handover event took place at The Plant Place Garden Centre in Thornton where the winning bottle of Resolva was purchased. Anne said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out I’d won. I’ve always been a huge fan of Resolva products because I love spending time in my garden, but I’m not a fan of the backbreaking work involved in keeping on top of weeds. This car is an absolute dream – it’s not just about the prize, it’s about the freedom it gives me to explore new places and spend more time doing what I love. I feel incredibly lucky!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne with Resolva Brand Manager, George Pitcher | Resolva

George Pitcher, Brand Manager for Resolva at Westland, attended the event to personally congratulate winner Anne. He said: “Resolva is all about giving gardeners the freedom to enjoy their outdoor spaces without the time-consuming burden of constant weeding, and now we’re delighted to extend that freedom to easy, eco-conscious travel. We’re so happy for Anne – her excitement is contagious, and it’s a pleasure to see the impact this prize will have on her life.”

As well as the grand prize of an electric Mini Cooper, runner up prizes were given away including holidays and chocolate hampers.