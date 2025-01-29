I bought a moped in Blackpool and within hours it was stolen
Wayne Kelly purchased the 125CC bike after seeing it for sale via Facebook, forking out £600.
He bought the machine, a metallic blue 2016 Lex Motor Milano, last Thursday (January 23) at around 5pm.
But at 2.30am the next morning, two men with their faces covered were caught, by a security camera, damaging the bike’s steering lock and making off with the vehicle.
Wayne, 43, who lives in central Blackpool, said: “I didn;t have time to get it taxed or insured so I have lost the bike and my money.
“I had it for less than 10 hours before it was stolen by these two thieves - I couldn’t when I came down the next morning and realised it had been stolen from the yard.
“I’m really gutted by this experience and despite the area being well-lit and having cameras, the police have yet to make any progress with their inquiries.”
Wayne, who works as a kitchen porter at the Doric Hotel in North Shore prom, was hoping to use the bike to get around instead of relying on public transport.
In desperation, he has now set up a GoFundMe page to try and buy a replacement moped. So far, £70 has been raised of the £650 target.
Anyone with information about the theft can contact the police on 101, quoting the reference number LC-20250124-0236.
To support Wayne's fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/stolen-bike-that-needs-rescuing