I bought a moped in Blackpool and within hours it was stolen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool man was left devastated after he bought a second-hand moped - only for it to be stolen just hours later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Kelly purchased the 125CC bike after seeing it for sale via Facebook, forking out £600.

He bought the machine, a metallic blue 2016 Lex Motor Milano, last Thursday (January 23) at around 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Kelly and hus stolen moped | Third party

But at 2.30am the next morning, two men with their faces covered were caught, by a security camera, damaging the bike’s steering lock and making off with the vehicle.

Wayne, 43, who lives in central Blackpool, said: “I didn;t have time to get it taxed or insured so I have lost the bike and my money.

“I had it for less than 10 hours before it was stolen by these two thieves - I couldn’t when I came down the next morning and realised it had been stolen from the yard.

“I’m really gutted by this experience and despite the area being well-lit and having cameras, the police have yet to make any progress with their inquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the suspects captured on camera | Third party

Wayne, who works as a kitchen porter at the Doric Hotel in North Shore prom, was hoping to use the bike to get around instead of relying on public transport.

In desperation, he has now set up a GoFundMe page to try and buy a replacement moped. So far, £70 has been raised of the £650 target.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the police on 101, quoting the reference number LC-20250124-0236.

To support Wayne's fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/stolen-bike-that-needs-rescuing