I bought a moped in Blackpool and within hours it was stolen

By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Blackpool man was left devastated after he bought a second-hand moped - only for it to be stolen just hours later.

Wayne Kelly purchased the 125CC bike after seeing it for sale via Facebook, forking out £600.

He bought the machine, a metallic blue 2016 Lex Motor Milano, last Thursday (January 23) at around 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wayne Kelly and hus stolen mopedWayne Kelly and hus stolen moped
Wayne Kelly and hus stolen moped | Third party

But at 2.30am the next morning, two men with their faces covered were caught, by a security camera, damaging the bike’s steering lock and making off with the vehicle.

Wayne, 43, who lives in central Blackpool, said: “I didn;t have time to get it taxed or insured so I have lost the bike and my money.

“I had it for less than 10 hours before it was stolen by these two thieves - I couldn’t when I came down the next morning and realised it had been stolen from the yard.

“I’m really gutted by this experience and despite the area being well-lit and having cameras, the police have yet to make any progress with their inquiries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
One of the suspects captured on cameraOne of the suspects captured on camera
One of the suspects captured on camera | Third party

Wayne, who works as a kitchen porter at the Doric Hotel in North Shore prom, was hoping to use the bike to get around instead of relying on public transport.

In desperation, he has now set up a GoFundMe page to try and buy a replacement moped. So far, £70 has been raised of the £650 target.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the police on 101, quoting the reference number LC-20250124-0236.

To support Wayne's fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/stolen-bike-that-needs-rescuing

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice