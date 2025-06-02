I booked a Blackpool hotel for just £12.80 a night, including breakfast - I couldn't believe it
The Liverpool-based content creator, known for his videos exploring everything from luxury resorts to the UK's most poorly reviewed hotels, stumbled upon a bargain at the Highbury Hotel on St Chad’s Road in South Shore.
The nightly rate? Just £12.80, including breakfast.
Online feedback about the hotel varies greatly. While some guests have slammed it in one-star reviews with harsh descriptions like “disgusting” and “they should have paid us!”, others have highlighted its affordability and rated it five stars for “value for money”.
Filming outside the property, Zac – who posts on Instagram under @zacjonesliverpool – said: “We’re staying at a hotel in Blackpool for £12.80, can you believe it?
“This may be the cheapest hotel room I’ve ever stayed in. At least in England anyway.
“I’ve just met the owner, a lad from Birmingham. Super nice guy so I don’t want to trash the place too much, but I am going to give my honest opinions on what I think of the room.”
Inside the hotel, Zac was greeted by a friendly member of staff at reception and was surprised the low price even included breakfast.
“Reception’s pretty cool, friendly staff member. Can you believe breakfast is included in the price?
“Well, let’s go and check out my room in the Highbury Hotel.”
Once inside his room, Zac noted the dated decor, which featured a blue patterned carpet, a kettle perched on a shelf, a chest of drawers, and a wall-mounted television.
“Vintage! We have a vintage room tonight," he said, as he showed the simple double bed with a brown duvet and pillows.
Although the room had clear signs of wear, Zac remained open-minded: “A bit dirty, but £12.80 – this is not bad, is it? You've even got a television, a kettle, tea and coffee.”
He also noticed a stained chair, remarking: “I definitely don't think I'll be using that chair.”
Zac then used a UV light to check for hidden grime. He found a few dead flies in a drawer and gave the mattress a closer look.
“Not a terrible first impression,” he said. “It's not perfect, there's a few stains, but I don't think this is going to be bedbug infested.”
Reflecting on what he got for the price, he added: “You know what, for £12.80 a night I'm impressed.”
He proceeded to examine the en-suite bathroom. At first glance it looked clean, but further inspection revealed mould around the shower and some grime along the sealant.
He also inspected the mirror and toilet, saying: “I’ve seen worse but there are a couple of hairs.”
Finally, turning his camera to the window and pointing out some fake flowers, he concluded: “There's a bit of mould up there. But for £12.80? I'm taking this all day.”
