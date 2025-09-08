A resident tells how car crime in Rossington Avenue has gone from one break-in to nightly attempts leaving the whole street on edge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of Rossington Avenue (FY2 0DP) say they are living in fear as car crime in the area spirals out of control with attempted break-ins reported almost every night.

One homeowner, who asked not to be named described how their ordeal began in October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thieves broke into their car overnight, stealing a wallet and using the bank cards fraudulently at a nearby petrol station.

CCTV installed by the family has captured more than 20 attempted break-ins in just six months with footage showing strangers creeping along driveways and trying car doors in the early hours.

In one incident, a purse was stolen after the car was left unlocked for a short time while the family carried their baby inside. Police attended and even took fingerprints, but no outcome followed.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment and we are yet to hear back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents say they feel abandoned by both the police and local authorities.

He said: “When I called 101 after the latest incident, I was told there might be a patrol in the area, but the nightly prowling continues.”

Shocking footage of car crime on Rossington Avenue. | nw

Attempts to escalate concerns have brought little reassurance. The resident contacted their MP Lorraine, who confirmed she had raised the matter with police, but neighbours insist nothing appears to have changed.

The situation has left many people anxious in their own homes. Several families are now openly considering leaving the neighbourhood altogether, despite having moved there in search of a safer environment. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It feels like there is an underworld of car thieves operating freely while families sleep.”

With cars being targeted repeatedly and CCTV showing persistent attempts, locals say urgent action is needed.

They are calling for increased police patrols, faster investigations and stronger deterrents to prevent the situation from escalating further.

“This isn’t just about one car or one family, it’s about a wider problem that affects our whole community. We need visible action before things get even worse.”