I am only 12 and have already been crowned the national one metre diving champion
Meet 12-year-old Amber Blundell from Halsall who has also secured the top ranking qualifier position for the Sponsored GoCardless Championships in June, marking her as a rising star in the sport.
The Year 7 student at Ormskirk School spends much of her free time training at Skelmersdale's Bye Nevan pool - the only facility in either Lancashire and Merseyside to offer springboards.
She trains twice a week with her parents Matthew and Camie, taking her to Manchester and Bradford on alternate weekends for additional training sessions.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Her proud parents said: “Amber won Gold and became Champion at the Plymouth Armada Cup, and we couldn’t be more proud of her.
“We want to thank her incredible coaches and say well done again to Amber!”
Amber’s victory is a remarkable feat, as she competed against over 27 divers from across England, Scotland and even Dubai.
With over 17 National Age Group diving clubs represented - including London, Plymouth, Guildford, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Leeds and Sheffield - this event featured some of the country’s most elite young divers training at world-class facilities alongside Olympians.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Her headteacher John Burnham added: “We’re all hugely proud of Amber and are sure this is just the beginning of her diving journey.
“We know she will make a huge impression at the next championships in June, and the whole school will be cheering her on.”
“Her commitment, talent, and determination make her an inspiration to aspiring athletes and a future contender in the sport.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
She is hoping to dive into more glory in June when she competes at the National Championships.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.