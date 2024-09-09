I am in my 80s and will be doing a sky dive with my daughter to help my wife

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 13:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An 89-year-old man from Lostock Hall is getting set to brave dizzying new heights with a sky dive later this month.

Alfred Cook will be jumping out of a plane on Saturday, September 21, along with with his daughter Judith, 58.

Alfred Cook, will be jumping out of a plane on Saturday, September 21, along with with his daughter Judith, 58, for wife and mum Maureen.Alfred Cook, will be jumping out of a plane on Saturday, September 21, along with with his daughter Judith, 58, for wife and mum Maureen.
Alfred Cook, will be jumping out of a plane on Saturday, September 21, along with with his daughter Judith, 58, for wife and mum Maureen. | UGC

The duo have decided to brave the challenge to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society after wife and mum Maureen was diagnosed with the heartbreaking condition seven years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Alf, whose idea it was, said: “At the grand old age of 89 I am doing something I have always wanted to do which is a sky dive.

“I have chosen to do this for Alzheimer's Research UK as my much loved wife of 64 years was diagnosed with with it seven years ago.

“It is a cruel disease were you lose a little bit more of the person you love every day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Alf and his daughter Judith.Alf and his daughter Judith.
Alf and his daughter Judith. | UGC

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Every year worldwide over 10 million people are diagnosed with dementia, that is one person every 3.2 seconds.

Alzheimer's Research UK are the UK's leading Alzheimer's research charity aiming to find a cure for dementia. 

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails Alf, who has also appeared on Radio Lancashire to chat about his pending sky dive, added: “Judith will be doing this with me. It was my idea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are are doing this from Cark Airfield at Flookborough with no prior training involved.

“We are both excited and nervous about this.

“My wife and I have been married for 64 years.

“She has deteriorated over the last seven years since she was diagnosed.

“She has gone from being able to do jobs around the house, cooking cleaning, washing and ironing to being able to do nothing.

“She cannot remember anything.”

If you would like to make a donation to Alfred's fundraiser for Alzheimer's Society click HERE.

Related topics:Lancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice