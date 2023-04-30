Officers say the woman was with her husband – also riding a mobility scooter – at the junction of Cavendish Road and Devonshire Road at around 11:45am on Friday when her machine collided with a silver Renault Captur car.

The woman suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she remains in a “critical” condition.

The Renault driver and passenger were uninjured. The woman’s husband, also on a red scooter, was not involved in the collision.

Police want to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

Sgt Marc Glass from the Roads Policing Unit said, “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Bispham on Friday morning. An elderly woman has suffered serious injuries and we are trying to establish exactly how the collision happened.

