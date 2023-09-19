News you can trust since 1873
Husband and wife in Blackpool appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court accused of supplying cannabis

Couple Nigel Turner, 53, and Carol Turner, 54, of Bingley Avenue in the resort are accused of supplying cannabis.

By Vanessa Sims
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST
A husband and wife have been sent for crown court trial accused of supplying drugs in Blackpool.

The pair were bailed by Blackpool Magistrates to the higher court on October 17.

